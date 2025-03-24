Caleb Etienne and Jakob Robinson made quite a statement this past week.

The pair were among 13 former BYU football players who participated in the Big 12’s Pro Days combine in Frisco, Texas, standing out from the crowd with two of the best individual performances of the event.

Offensive tackle Etienne’s outing resulted in a 9.27 relative athletic score, putting his athleticism in the 93rd percentile for offensive linemen.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Given his 6-foot-7, 330-pound frame, his 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump numbers are considered elite and would have ranked among the best at his position at the NFL combine.

Robinson, a standout cornerback during his four seasons with the Cougars, ran an unofficial 4.3 second 40-yard dash, while also impressing the more than 300 scouts in attendance during position drills.

While Etienne and Robinson were not invited to the NFL combine earlier this month, their showings at Big 12 Pro Days are a definite boost to their professional futures, whether in the NFL draft or as high-demand undrafted free agents.

Other BYU players who participated in Pro Days were Isaiah Bagnah, Marque Collins, Mason Fakahua, Keanu Hill, Brayden Keim, Darius Lassiter, Blake Mangelson, John Nelson, Ray Paulo and Connor Pay.

Tyler Batty, BYU’s lone NFL combine invitee this year, did not participate in drills but did meet and interview with scouts at the event. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon elected to only take part in position workouts, while Keim was limited to just the bench press as he continues to recover from injury.

Here are BYU’s full results from Big 12 Pro Days.