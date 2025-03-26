Olympus’ Madeline Alfandre and Farmington’s Clara Russon chase down the ball as they play Lacrosse in Holladay on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Defending 2024 5A champion Olympus made sure to fill out its early non-region schedule with plenty of heavy hitters including Park City, Corner Canyon and some out-of-state competition in California’s Malborough and Foothill. Wednesday featured the Titans’ last game before its region schedule where it hosted Farmington.

Farmington entered this season as the Region 1 favorite and the third overall team in 6A in this years’ preseason poll. Despite being down two players in the final minutes, Olympus defended its home field and beat the Phoenix 17-15.

“They’re just a really good team and they’re really good challenge for my girls and we’re very, very lucky that they traveled down to us,” said Olympus head coach Zana Spratling. “It was way closer than I wanted it to be as a coach, but not much you can do when you’re two man down.”

Olympus’ twins Sarah Anne and Lizzie Anne each filled up the stat sheet in the win, with Sarah recording six goals and five assists while Lizzie tallied five goals and four assists. Masami Goodick also scored six goals for the Titans.

“I feel like we really cleaned up on our mistakes,” Spratling said. “Especially in the last three quarters, the first quarter was a little iffy, but they are resilient, hard working, amazing girls. I’m going to miss the twins so much next year.”

Olympus held a 17-13 lead with six minutes left in the final quarter, but it fell down two players with four minutes left. The Phoenix scored two quick goals to bring the score back within 17-15 in the final minutes. Farmington had possession, but two forced turnovers by the Titan’s defense kept the Phoenix at bay. The Titans ultimately held on for the 17-15 victory and improved its season record to 4-3.

“That they’re learning how to be resilient,” Spratling said. “I wouldn’t say we started the season that way, but they’re locking in. I don’t think losing scares them anymore. They’re learning to play together as a team because obviously we lost a lot of girls last year, and there’s girls stepping up and filling those holes and I just love watching it.”

The Titans start their Region 6 schedule Friday in a road game with Highland. Olympus was voted to finish third in the region in the preseason coaches poll.