Utah Hockey Club head coach Andre Tourigny, Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) and others question a referee as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Colorado won 4-1.

The “delay of game” penalty in hockey is a lot broader than the name suggests. Yes, it can be the result of deliberate actions intended to delay the game, but it can be handed out for dozens of other reasons, too.

Here are a few examples.

Puck over glass

The most common example of delay of game is when a player, from his defensive zone, puts the puck directly over the glass and out of play.

If, however, the puck ricochets off the glass, a player or a goalpost, it’s deemed an accident. Essentially, the rule exists to prevent players from “accidentally on purpose” putting the puck out of play as a means to escape pressure.

An exception to the rule is the players’ bench. There’s no glass separating the bench from the ice, so if the puck lands there, it’s not a penalty.

Trapezoid

You may have noticed the lines behind each net that form a trapezoid. That’s an area designated for the goalie to play the puck. If he touches it below the goal line anywhere outside that area, it’s a delay of game penalty.

This rule is meant to stop the goalies from killing momentum. They’re ineligible to be hit, so if they were to play the puck in the corners, they’d have an advantage.

Note that this is primarily a North American rule. There’s no trapezoid on European ice and events run by the International Ice Hockey Federation don’t have them either.

Unsuccessful coach’s challenge

In 2015, the NHL instituted the coach’s challenge rule, which lets coaches force the referees to reconsider their decisions when they disagree with allowed goals, puck over glass penalties or high-sticking penalties.

Coaches are allowed to challenge as many plays as they want, but if the challenge is unsuccessful, the team is assessed a bench minor penalty for delay of game. If a team fails multiple challenges in a game, it gets a four-minute double-minor penalty.

Additionally, if a team takes too long to decide whether it’s going to challenge a play, it can receive a delay of game penalty. For this reason, you’ll sometimes see teams take timeouts while trying to decide.

Face-off violation

There are a lot of way to cheat on face-offs. When officials determine that a player has done something improperly, the player is waved out of the circle and someone else takes his place. If that player also gets waved out, the team is assessed a penalty for delay of game.

Additionally, if a player uses his hand to move the puck during a face-off, he gets a face-off violation penalty. There can also be a face-off violation if a team refuses to line up properly or put the correct number of players on the ice for a face-off (though these situations seldom happen).

Covering the puck

The goaltender is allowed to cover the puck, but he can only do so in the crease and he must be pressured by an opposing player. If he or any other player covers the puck outside of the crease, it’s a penalty for delay of game. If the goalie covers the puck when there’s no pressure, he may be assessed a delay of game penalty.

If a player other than the goaltender covers the puck in the crease, it’s an automatic penalty shot.

Other delay of game scenarios

Here are some less common scenarios, but in the event that they happen, they warrant delay of game penalties.