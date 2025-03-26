Construction workers walk on the field as they work on the Salt Lake Bee’s new baseball stadium, at The Ballpark at American First Square in South Jordan on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Salt Lake Bees are less than two weeks away from beginning a new chapter in South Jordan.

This season will mark the team’s first at its brand-new home, The Ballpark at America First Square.

Media members were invited to tour the new ballpark Wednesday as construction nears completion ahead of the team’s first home series, which begins April 8.

Construction workers work on the Salt Lake Bee’s new baseball stadium, The Ballpark at American First Square in South Jordan on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

What to expect at The Ballpark at America First Square

Crews are still working to finish the new ballpark, which began construction October 2023, but it’s already a sight to behold.

Bees catcher Zach Humphreys told reporters that his first impression of his new baseball home was, “Holy cow.”

“It’s a beautiful stadium, obviously. It’s unbelievable,” Humphreys said. “It’s weird seeing a crane still in the stadium when you know you got to play a game in 10 days.”

The Ballpark at America First Square boasts panoramic views of the Wasatch Mountains at every level.

“The Point of the Mountain’s right there, so now the mountain view goes all the way around. But you could definitely tell we’re a little bit further away from the mountains than we were at Smith’s. But I’m sure the view from up there is going to be absolutely phenomenal,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said as he gestured toward the terrace level.

The Larry H. Miller Company is elevating the baseball game-day experience with its new ballpark.

The Ballpark at America First Square offers something you can only find at one other minor league park in the country: field-level suites.

The field-level suites, which can hold up to 24 fans, will be closer to the catcher than the pitcher is.

Guests in the premium suites, such as these and the suites on the concourse and in the club on the terrace level, have access to an exclusive team store and lounge.

The open-air first- and third-base party decks on the terrace level offer the best view. They can host up to 500 guests each and include seats in front of the decks as well.

When the Bees aren’t playing, the party decks can be rented for wedding receptions, work parties, graduations and conventions.

The fun continues on the concourse level where there will be a nine-hole mini-golf course surrounded by space for food trucks.

In addition to the typical concession stands, the concourse will include a “grab and go” option. Rather than waiting in line to place an order, fans can grab their concessions and check out with a cashier.

In a bigger rush? Fans can use the Amazon Go-like store, where they scan their credit card as they enter, grab their items and leave without having to stop and pay.

What the Bees think of their new ballpark

In the dugout, players are just a short walk from the locker room, equipment room and not just one but two batting cages — a rarity in the minor leagues.

Further into the heart of the stadium, there are facilities for female umpires and coaches on both the home and visiting teams to use.

“The facilities are state of the art. You can’t ask for much more,” Humphreys said. “It’s going to be the best place in the league, for sure. It’s better than most big-league stadiums. You can’t ask for more as a minor league baseball player.”

Outfielder Bryce Teodosio described the ballpark as “absolutely incredible.”

“I’m super excited to come play here,” Teodosio said. “The surface is amazing. The stands, outfield wall — it’s really special, and then you got the view in the background. So, just really, really awesome park.”

The Bees held their first batting practice at the new stadium Wednesday and had a chance to test how the ball will fly and bounce on the new field and walls.

“Obviously, out here, the wind’s a little bit different, you know? So we’re going to get a better feel for how the wind’s going to play,” Johnson said.

He also said players will have to adjust to the new amount of foul territory and the reflection from the floor-to-ceiling glass of the field suites and the club, but Johnson said those are minor things.

Highlights to the field itself are the off-the-field bullpen, a huge scoreboard and a larger ivy-covered batters’ eye.

“The ivy on the hitter’s eye is absolutely huge because now there’s not going to be a glare as much for the hitters. So maybe there’ll be a little bit more offense earlier in games,” Johnson said.

Overall, the manager loves the aesthetics of the park.

“It’s gonna have its own identity, and we’re looking forward to once we get back here and playing in it,” Johnson said.

The Salt Lake Bees open the 2025 season on the road at El Paso and then Albuquerque before playing the first game in the team’s new home on April 8.