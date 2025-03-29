Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young yells to his players from the sidelines during a Big 12 Championship semifinal game between BYU and the Houston Cougars at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Houston Cougars claimed victory over BYU with a final score of 74-54, knocking BYU out of the Big 12 Championship.

Less than 48 hours following BYU’s Sweet 16 loss to Alabama, Kevin Young has already reportedly begun retooling his roster for next season.

University of Washington forward Dominique Diomande has signed with the Cougars, according to a Saturday report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Diomande joined the Huskies in January and redshirted without ever playing in a game for the team. He entered the transfer portal earlier in this week before quickly landing at BYU.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Prior to his collegiate career, Diomande played professionally in France. In 26 contests with ADA Blois of the France-ProA U21 league this past year, the 6-foot-8 Diomande averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Additionally, Diomande represented the Ivory Coast in the 2021 FIBA U16 African Championships, where he averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Diomande will join a group of Cougar forwards headlined by No. 1 overall high school prospect AJ Dybantsa, along with Richie Saunders should he elect to remain with the program for his senior year.