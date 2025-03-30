Ty Detmer, BYUÕs former offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, answers questions on his T14 Ranch Thursday Nov. 15, 2018 near Freer, TX.

Editor’s note: This article originally published in The Daily Universe and was republished with permission.

GILBERT, Ariz. — When people think of former BYU quarterback Ty Detmer, they likely picture the Heisman Trophy, record-breaking stats and his place as arguably the greatest quarterback in the school’s glorious football history.

But what many don’t realize is how unlikely his journey to Provo truly was — or how his influence has extended far beyond his playing days.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Thirty-five years ago, in 1990, Detmer delivered a season for the ages, securing BYU’s first, and only, Heisman Trophy. Now, more than three decades later, his legacy isn’t just about records or accolades; it’s about the lasting impact he continues to make on and off the field.

The Daily Universe sat down with Detmer in February to talk about his remarkable journey — from his high school days in Texas to becoming a college football legend to his years in the NFL and now his work and purpose as a high school athletic director and coach.

Recruitment and early college

In 1986, Detmer was named Texas High School Player of the Year, leading the nation in passing with 3,357 yards that season. Despite his success, he didn’t exactly fit the mold of a high-level Division I quarterback.

When BYU’s head coach LaVell Edwards first saw Detmer on his recruiting visit, he said, “I was expecting John Elway, and I got Pee Wee Herman.”

But Detmer’s accuracy, leadership and football IQ were undeniable.

“They threw the ball,” Detmer said, recalling his reason for choosing BYU.

At a time when college football was still dominated by run-heavy offenses, BYU’s pass-first system was a perfect fit for his skill set.

Detmer redshirted his first season but quickly showed he was more than just a good arm — he was a natural-born leader, with a keen ability to systematically pick apart defenses.

1990: A Heisman-worthy year

The 1990 season put Detmer and BYU firmly in the national spotlight. In one signature moment, he shredded No. 1 Miami for 406 passing yards, leading the Cougars to a stunning upset on national television and solidifying his Heisman candidacy.

That year, he threw for nearly 5,200 yards and 41 touchdowns — numbers that still hold as some of the most prolific in college football history.

“We had our team meeting the night before and we all went out and looked at the stadium after,” Detmer recalled about that win over Miami. “I felt a sense of confidence from our guys because of the experience we had. We felt like we could go in and compete with them.”

Garry Pay, who was the backup center at BYU in 1990 before becoming Detmer’s starting center in 1991, saw firsthand how the quarterback’s leadership went beyond his on-field performance.

“Everyone believed because we had that much faith in his ability as a player and a leader,” Pay said.

Detmer’s leadership and poise were crucial in the 28-21 win, a key moment in the 1990 season. That victory helped pave the way for his Heisman Trophy win and contributed to the Cougars’ 10-win season and WAC championship, making it one of the program’s most memorable campaigns.

Detmer finished his career as a two-time All-American and established himself as one of the most beloved BYU players of all time.

Life in the NFL: A different kind of battle

Detmer’s transition to the NFL wasn’t without its challenges. Standing about 6-foot and weighing around 185 pounds, he didn’t possess the prototypical size or cannon arm that scouts typically covet.

Still, the Green Bay Packers took a chance on him in the ninth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He spent most of his 14-year career as a backup, bouncing between six teams — the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.

Although he wasn’t a long-term starter, Detmer’s football knowledge and leadership kept him in the league longer than most would have expected.

Detmer did, however, lead the Eagles to a playoff berth in 1996 after stepping in as the starting quarterback when Rodney Peete tore his ACL, but his true value went beyond his on-field performance. It was his role as a mentor to younger quarterbacks that stood out.

“I just kept my head down and my mouth shut and did what was asked of me,” Detmer said. “I tried to give the coaches confidence to put me in if needed, and that helped me last 14 years.”

Detmer made the most out of each situation.

“I felt like I made the most out of all the situations given,” he said.

The coach and mentor

After retiring from playing, Detmer transitioned into coaching. He found his passion in helping young athletes develop, starting at the high school level in Texas before eventually returning to BYU as the offensive coordinator in 2016.

Though his time at BYU was brief — two seasons — his love for coaching remained. He returned to coach in high school once again, where he continues to help mold the next generation of athletes.

Max Hall, former BYU quarterback and current coach at ALA Queen Creek, has worked closely with Detmer and saw firsthand how he has shaped young athletes.

“We all know he’s got a great football mind, but the lessons I learned from him are how to manage kids in situations, how to manage coaches and how to create a culture,” Hall said.

What stood out most to Hall during their time together was Detmer’s ability to connect with players at every level.

“It didn’t matter if you were the starting quarterback or the second-string punter,” Hall said. “He was going to go out of his way to make sure there was a relationship there.”

This dedicated approach, paired with his love and knowledge of the game, has made Detmer a mentor to many. His coaching philosophy is grounded in his experiences as a player.

“In high school, you have some kids that are football players and some that are playing football, so you have to manage both and create a good experience for all of them,” Detmer said.

For him, the greatest joy is watching his players grow and mature, both on and off the field.

“The thing I like about high school is that you see these 14-year-old knuckleheads come in, and they turn into pretty good men at 18, ready to go take on the world,” he said.

Reflecting on his role as a mentor, he added, “Hopefully, you have a part in that, helping them grow up and learn some life lessons along the way.”

For Detmer, coaching goes beyond developing athletes; it’s about shaping young men for the rest of their lives.

“That’s fun for me — seeing the growth and maturity they get as they go through high school,” he said.

LaVell Edwards and family influence

Detmer credits much of his success to those who mentored him along the way.

“LaVell Edwards always kept things in perspective,” he said. “You felt comfortable, you felt like you could go play without playing scared and worrying about making a mistake and getting jumped on.”

Detmer has worked to instill that same perspective in his own coaching.

“I try to take some of that and incorporate it into what we are doing here,” he said.

Detmer’s father, Sonny, also played a vital role in shaping his approach to the game.

“He was a high school coach for 50 years; I played for him in high school,” Detmer said. “So having those two guys really shaped me as a player and a coach going forward.”

Ty Detmer may not be a pro football hall of famer, and his name might not be as synonymous with college football as it once was, but he’s embraced his roles and found his true purpose.

He is spending time on his ranch in Texas, enjoying life with his family as a parent and grandparent and shaping the lives of young men, both on the football field and in life.

As Pay said, “I would love for any one of my kids to play for Ty Detmer.”

For Detmer, this chapter isn’t about fame or recognition — it’s about making a difference in ways that matter most. He has found his place, and there’s no question, he’s exactly where he’s meant to be.