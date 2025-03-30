Two of the most important pieces to the success of Utah’s 2025 season are brand new.

But to them, it doesn’t feel that way.

Even though offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier are both at a new school and under a new head coach, for Beck, the familiarity of Dampier at quarterback is making the transition much easier.

A year ago, the two combined for one of the nation’s most productive offenses, skyrocketing New Mexico to No. 4 in FBS at 484.2 yards per game.

Dampier was the engine that made Beck’s quarterback-run-heavy, run-pass option spread system go, racking up 2,768 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air and 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

For comparison, without Cam Rising for much of the season, Utah ranked No. 155 in total offense, gaining just 329.8 yards per game.

The million-dollar question for the Utes is this — just how much can Beck and Dampier improve an offense that has struggled so much in the last two seasons?

With an average offensive performance last season, Utah could have easily won at least a couple more games than it did in its first losing season since 2013, which is why the Utes have overhauled their offense completely as they head into their second year in the Big 12.

After years under former offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, there’s going to be a learning curve and growing pain in learning a new system, but having Dampier, who already knows the system very well, is helping things along.

“With Dev, it’s a nice, easier start. It’s like having a returning starter for you at the quarterback spot, even though it’s with a new team,” Beck said.

The success of an entire football team is never on only one person, but Dampier will hold a lot of weight on his shoulders in terms of the success of the Ute offense.

The junior quarterback is well aware of the importance of reviving Utah’s offense, and started the process of building chemistry — even off of the field — with his teammates long before spring football started.

“It’s just that brotherhood. I make sure I talk to all those boys. I make sure we go out every week. We just make sure we just talk outside of football. We play football all day, so just being able to get to know guys outside of here, that’s really important to me,” Dampier said.

Whether it’s going out to eat with teammates or playing video games with his offensive line, Dampier’s leadership has been invaluable early on, which is why he was named to the school’s spring leadership committee before even taking an official practice snap.

“He is the leader of the offense as far as knowing what to do and making sure everyone else knows what they’re doing,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

“He made the leadership council. Only been having here two or three weeks, we had the leadership council vote and he is on that and I would assume that at some point he’ll be a captain.”

So far, Dampier’s offensive teammates have enjoyed playing with him through the first two weeks of spring camp. If nothing else, Utah’s offense should be a lot more exciting to watch than last year.

One of the receivers vying for a job in Utah’s wide open pass-catcher race, Otto Tia, said what stands out most about Dampier is his ability to extend plays.

“He’s just able to extend plays. He’s able to do things not a lot of quarterbacks can, so it’s our job to be there when he needs us and making the play that we need, and when he extends those plays, we just got to continue to stay open and get open,” Tia said.

The ability for Dampier to avoid sacks was on full display in New Mexico, as he was only sacked five times — best in the nation — thanks to his running ability and elusiveness.

That part of his game is exciting for Utah’s offensive line, which is by far the most experienced group on offense and returns all five of its starters in 2025.

“Devon’s a dog,” lineman Spencer Fano said. “He could do anything he wants to on the field. That dude can run 100 yards or he could throw it 100 yards, so he’s special.”

Dampier knows there are things he has to improve about his game, including his accuracy (he completed 57.9% of his passes in 2024) and ball security (he threw 12 interceptions last season), but both he and his coaches are confident that both of those aspects will improve going forward.

The New Mexico transfer had a lot of options when he entered the transfer portal but chose to follow the offensive coordinator that was a large part of his success.

Now, he’ll try and help revamp Utah’s offense in what is shaping up to be a crucial season for the team. Dampier has embraced Salt Lake City, the fanbase and his new teammates and is loving his new home, but knows the expectations that come with playing at Utah.

“It feels like I mean something here,” he said. “I’m going out in public. I feel the love here. Utah expects a lot of their football team and I’m going to make sure I deliver that.”