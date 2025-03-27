This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newslett er . Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

When Mark Atuaia was hired as Utah’s running backs coach last December, there was an inkling of what was to follow, but it wasn’t a sure thing yet.

In Atuaia, Utah was getting an experienced running backs coach with more than a decade of experience, coaching the position at BYU, Virginia and most recently, Washington State.

Immediately after the hire, Utah fans started to wonder if Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker might follow his coach to Salt Lake City, giving a boost to a running backs room that lost every scholarship player who carried the ball.

As a true freshman, Parker had 137 carries for 735 yards and four scores, including a 149-yard, two-touchdown performance against Utah State. When he hit the transfer portal, he was a hot commodity — 247Sports ranked him as the No. 3 transfer running back — and he had his share of offers, including offers from USC, Tennessee and Ole Miss, among others.

The relationship with Atuaia, along with a wide-open running backs room, helped sell Utah to him.

“It’s like a father-son type thing. I go to his house, just sit there and just chill with him. I got the bond with his children and his wife and it’s just a very good bond,” Parker said of Atuaia.

The gregarious Atuaia is known for his positive energy, active social media presence and “Freestyle Fridays” series that features him rapping. That energy translates to the practice field and beyond — he was one of the most vocal coaches during the media portion of the team’s Tuesday practice.

“Truth be told, I love football. I could have done a whole bunch of other things, but at the end of the day, it was football that woke me up in the morning, got me excited, and until that fire dies out in this profession for me, that’s when you’ll see me head off and do something else,” Atuaia said. “But that’s burning bright and it’s burning strong and I love what I do. I love getting up every morning and being with great men like I am with right now.”

Atuaia said one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is being able to build relationships with players and affect their lives for good, and that connection he forged with Parker from recruiting him in high school to coaching him through his first collegiate season proved to be strong enough for Parker to want to come to Utah.

Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia stands on the field Mark Atuaia during a break in the game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Atuaia joined Kyle Whittingham's staff at Utah in the offseason and loves what he's doing. | AP

“One thing that’s overlooked, I think, in this new day and age of college football, is our relationships, and I relied heavily on that during the recruiting process for him,” Atuaia said. “I had a year with him and a year to prove myself to him and his family and to earn their trust. So it was that essentially that brought him over here.”

Parker is the projected starter in the backfield for the Utes next season, though no one is handing him the job — he has to earn it every day in practice.

“Wayshawn Parker’s got the inside track on that, but by no means is that settled,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of the starting running back position.

In Tuesday’s media viewing window, it was Parker who assumed the lead running back role. Though the defense wasn’t allowed to tackle him, making it hard to get a full read on the situation, he had some powerful runs where he decisively hit the hole and ran for first downs.

The offensive line stood out during Tuesday’s session, and Parker is excited to run behind a line that returns all five starters from a season ago.

“I feel wonderful (about the offensive line). I know I got Spencer (Fano) and then the whole returning line is great,” Parker said.

Though not cemented as the starter yet, Parker is taking the opportunity to lean into a leadership role in the room during spring practice.

“I mean, it felt great to be a leader for this first time. I know I’m a sophomore, but it just felt great to … help them out and they help me out,” Parker said.

Helping Parker in the backfield will be former New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier, who proved his dual-threat ability a season ago with the Lobos, rushing for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. The threat of Dampier running, which defenses have to account for, could make things a little bit easier for Parker and the running backs.

“It frees it up because he’s a triple-threat. He can run, pass, and he can pitch it out to me. It just opens up everything for everybody,” Parker said.

Last season, Parker and the Cougars faced off against Dampier and the Lobos as New Mexico upset then-No. 18 Washington State. Dampier had 174 yards and a touchdown through the air and 193 yards and three scores on the ground in the 38-35 win.

After that experience, Parker is glad to be on the same team.

“Oh, he doing very well. I mean, I played against him when it was Washington State against New Mexico. He killed us. It’s good to be on his side and see how he plays,” Parker said.

As for his individual goals this season, Parker hopes to follow in Micah Bernard’s footsteps and break the 1,000-yard mark this season.

“Just really touching 1,000. I want to touch that thousand and just make all the coaches, NFL coaches look at me and see like, oh yeah, I want that guy for sure,” Parker said.

Utah hired Sacramento Kings assistant general manager Wes Wilcox to become the men basketball program’s new general manager. Here’s what he brings to the role.

