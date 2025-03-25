Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan, left, honors Alex Jensen with his jersey at a press conference to introduce Alex Jensen, right, as the new head coach for the University of Utah men's basketball team at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Last week, new Utah basketball head coach Alex Jensen made the first official hire to his coaching staff, bringing in a talented recruiter, Raphael Chillious, as an assistant.

Another key piece of Utah’s coaching staff — its general manager role — is reportedly close as well.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Tuesday that Wes Wilcox, currently the Sacramento Kings’ assistant general manager, is being targeted to join Jensen’s staff in the GM position.

With the transfer portal and name, image and likeness compensation, along with expected revenue sharing, dominating the college game nowadays, a GM role is becoming ever more important.

Thamel noted that if Wilcox takes the Utah GM position, he would be the highest-ranking sitting NBA front office member to accept a college front office job.

Wilcox, who hails from La Habra, California, has an extensive NBA background.

That includes serving as the Atlanta Hawks GM from 2015-17, as well as the Hawks’ assistant GM from 2012-15.

He has served as the Kings’ assistant GM since 2020.

Wilcox has 24 years of experience working in an NBA front office, beginning as a video coordinator for both the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans.

He joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 as a scout and worked that avenue for three years before becoming an assistant coach with the franchise for two seasons.

Wilcox then was the Cavaliers’ director of player personnel for two years before his first GM experience, with the G League’s Canton Charge. He worked alongside Jensen in Canton, hiring him as the head coach of the Charge.