The NCAA transfer portal has changed the athletic world, particularly in college basketball.
Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far during the spring 2025 window, with Verbal Commits as the primary source, as well as transfers who commit to those seven schools.
The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.
Utah
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Miro Little, guard
- Jake Wahlin, forward
- Lawson Lovering, center
- Hunter Erickson, guard
- Joul Karram, center
- Ayomide Bamisile, forward
- Jayden Teat, guard
- Brandon Haddock, guard
Utah State
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Isaac Johnson, center
Utah Valley
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Tanner Toolson, guard
- Ethan Potter, forward
- Andre Johnson Jr., guard
- Carter Welling, forward
- Kylin Green, guard
- Dominick Nelson, guard
- Cory Wells, forward
Weber State
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Niyol Hauet, guard
- Logan Kilbert, guard
- Marko Šarenac, center
- Nemanja Šarenac, guard
- Andrew Younan, guard
Southern Utah
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Xavier Sykes, guard
- Jeffrey Langston Jr., forward
- Jamir Simpson, guard
- Dominique Ford, guard
- Brock Felder, forward
- Duncan Reid, guard
Utah Tech
ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL
- Pavle Mišić, center
- Tennessee Rainwater, guard