Utah Utes guard Miro Little drives around a screen set by center Lawson Lovering during a game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Little and Lovering are among eight Runnin' Utes who have entered the transfer portal.

The NCAA transfer portal has changed the athletic world, particularly in college basketball.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far during the spring 2025 window, with Verbal Commits as the primary source, as well as transfers who commit to those seven schools.

The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Miro Little, guard

Jake Wahlin, forward

Lawson Lovering, center

Hunter Erickson, guard

Joul Karram, center

Ayomide Bamisile, forward

Jayden Teat, guard

Brandon Haddock, guard

Utah State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Isaac Johnson, center

Utah Valley

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Tanner Toolson, guard

Ethan Potter, forward

Andre Johnson Jr., guard

Carter Welling, forward

Kylin Green, guard

Dominick Nelson, guard

Cory Wells, forward

Weber State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Niyol Hauet, guard

Logan Kilbert, guard

Marko Šarenac, center

Nemanja Šarenac, guard

Andrew Younan, guard

Southern Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Xavier Sykes, guard

Jeffrey Langston Jr., forward

Jamir Simpson, guard

Dominique Ford, guard

Brock Felder, forward

Duncan Reid, guard

Utah Tech

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL