Utah Utes guard Miro Little drives around a screen set by center Lawson Lovering during a game held at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Little and Lovering are among eight Runnin' Utes who have entered the transfer portal. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Brandon Judd
By Brandon Judd

The NCAA transfer portal has changed the athletic world, particularly in college basketball.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far during the spring 2025 window, with Verbal Commits as the primary source, as well as transfers who commit to those seven schools.

The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

Utah State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

  • Isaac Johnson, center

Utah Valley

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

  • Tanner Toolson, guard
  • Ethan Potter, forward
  • Andre Johnson Jr., guard
  • Carter Welling, forward
  • Kylin Green, guard
  • Dominick Nelson, guard
  • Cory Wells, forward

Weber State

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

  • Niyol Hauet, guard
  • Logan Kilbert, guard
  • Marko Šarenac, center
  • Nemanja Šarenac, guard
  • Andrew Younan, guard

Southern Utah

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

  • Xavier Sykes, guard
  • Jeffrey Langston Jr., forward
  • Jamir Simpson, guard
  • Dominique Ford, guard
  • Brock Felder, forward
  • Duncan Reid, guard

Utah Tech

ENTERED TRANSFER PORTAL

  • Pavle Mišić, center
  • Tennessee Rainwater, guard
