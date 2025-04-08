Utah Utes guard Mike Sharavjamts (25) looks to get around Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) as Utah and Kansas play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Utah won 74-67.

It’s been an offseason of attrition for Utah basketball, and that trend is reportedly continuing.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Tuesday that point guard Mike Sharavjamts is entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 Sharavjamts started 29 games this past season for the Runnin’ Utes and averaged 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Sharavjamts started his collegiate career at Dayton, where he played for one season before transferring to San Francisco. Sharavjamts then came to Salt Lake City after spending one season with the Dons.

One of Sharavjamts’ best games of the season came in Utah’s final win of the year, when he had 14 points, made three 3-pointers and added six assists in a 99-76 win over Arizona State on March 1.

With two weeks until the spring men’s basketball transfer portal window closes, four of the Utes’ primary starters from the 2024-25 season have reportedly entered the portal, while the other starter, Gabe Madsen, is out of eligibility.

Ezra Ausar, Lawson Lovering and Jake Wahlin have also entered the portal since it opened March 24, per various reports.

In total, 13 players from the 2024-25 roster have entered the portal at some point, according to reports. Sophomore forward Keanu Dawes reportedly entered the transfer portal before withdrawing his name days later.