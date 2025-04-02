Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes puts up a shot during a first-round game against UCF in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Brandon Judd
By Brandon Judd

There is good news coming from the transfer portal for Utah men’s basketball.

Keanu Dawes has reportedly withdrawn his name from the portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, just days after news first surfaced he had entered the transfer portal.

If Dawes ultimately stays at Utah — the spring transfer portal window stays open until April 22 — it will be a huge win for the Runnin’ Utes program as it heads into the Alex Jensen era.

Jensen, who was named Utah’s new head coach after Craig Smith’s dismissal in February, will take over full-time once his time as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks is fulfilled.

It’s likely Dawes would be a key building block for Jensen’s first team.

Related
Utah loses to Butler on last-second shot in College Basketball Crown. The Alex Jensen era has now begun
What Runnin’ Utes coach Alex Jensen will make on his 6-year contract and how it compares in the Big 12

As a sophomore, Dawes averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 61.4% for the Utes after transferring to the Salt Lake City school. He spent his rookie season at Rice.

View Comments

Dawes ended the 2024-25 season strong, averaging 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds over the Utes’ final six games, all of which were played under interim head coach Josh Eilert.

He averaged 26.1 minutes per game over the final six contests, an uptick from his 18.5 per game average on the year.

Dawes had four of his six double-doubles during the season in the team’s final six games, including career highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds in a Big 12 tournament loss to UCF.

He finished the year ranked 10th in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds, with a 4.5 per-game average.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.