BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks during a press conference about BYU’s upcoming NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Dominique Diomande is officially a Cougar.

BYU on Thursday announced the signing of the transfer forward from France, after Diomande’s commitment to the program was first reported on March 29.

“We’re thrilled to add Dominique to our team,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said in a statement. “He brings a unique level of speed and athleticism that will help us compete in the Big 12. He’s an elite-level defender who can guard multiple positions. Offensively, he fits in well with the way that we play. We’re excited to get him on campus and get to work.”

Diomande enrolled at the University of Washington this past December and redshirted for the remainder of the season without ever taking the court for the Huskies.

Prior to his collegiate career, Diomande played professionally in France.

In his most recent campaign with ADA Blois of the France-ProA U21 league, the 6-foot-8 Diomande averaged 16 points and six rebounds across 26 contests while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Additionally, Diomande represented the Ivory Coast in the 2021 FIBA U16 African Championships, where he averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Diomande is the second transfer signed by BYU this offseason, along with former Baylor point guard Robert Wright III.