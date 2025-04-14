Baylor guard Robert Wright III (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz.

Robert Wright III is officially a Cougar.

BYU has announced its signing of the transfer point guard from Baylor, after the Deseret News previously reported Wright was in Provo on Friday for his official visit.

Wright’s commitment to BYU was first reported on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome Rob and his entire family to BYU,” head coach Kevin Young said in a statement. “He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation. Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness. He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better. We look forward to getting Rob on campus and getting to work.”

Wright appeared in 35 games — starting 21 — for the Bears as a freshman this past season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.

In an overtime loss to BYU on Jan. 28, Wright posted 22 points — with 18 coming after halftime — along with six assists and four rebounds.

Wright ended his first year of college hoops by earning both All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Freshman status — the same accolades received by Egor Demin, who Wright will now replace as Provo’s point guard.

With Wright’s arrival at BYU, the Cougars have a strong successor to the NBA-bound Demin who should thrive in Young’s offense alongside AJ Dybantsa.

If Richie Saunders elects to return for his senior season, a BYU trio of Wright, Dybantsa and Saunders could be one of the best in the sport.