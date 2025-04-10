Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) drives the ball down the court during a basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

BYU has reportedly found its new point guard — and it’s one of the most coveted players on the transfer market.

Former Baylor standout Robert Wright III has signed with the Cougars, according to a joint Thursday report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

Wright appeared in 35 games — starting 21 — for the Bears as a freshman this past season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

He reached double figures in scoring on 22 occasions, with a season high of 24 points against Kansas on Feb. 1.

In a loss to BYU on Jan. 28, Wright posted 22 points — with 18 coming in the second half and overtime — along with six assists and four rebounds, leading the Bears to push the game past regulation.

Wright ended his first year of college hoops by earning both All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and All-Freshman status — the same accolades received by Egor Demin, who Wright will now replace in Provo.

As a high school recruit, Wright held a five-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 1 overall point guard in the country, playing alongside future college superstars Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen at Montverde Academy in Florida.

The Delaware native committed to Baylor over offers from Maryland, Louisville, Kansas State and a number of other notable programs.

With Wright’s arrival at BYU, the Cougars have a clear and capable successor to Demin who should thrive in Kevin Young’s offense.

Should Richie Saunders return for his senior campaign, the Cougars could possibly enjoy one of the most talented trios in the sport with Wright, Saunders and AJ Dybantsa sharing the floor together.