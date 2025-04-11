Baylor guard Robert Wright III works the floor against the Houston during a game March 8, 2025, in Waco, Texas.

Former Baylor point guard Robert Wright III, the former five-star recruit who has been in the transfer portal since Monday, made an official campus visit to BYU on Friday, sources close to the program confirmed to the Deseret News.

Is it a done deal?

“Not quite yet,” one source said.

Thursday, CBS Sports and 247Sports.com reported that Wright had signed with BYU, which might be a matter of semantics. The 6-foot guard did give BYU coaches a verbal commitment on Thursday, but had not put “ink to paper” before he arrived in Provo, the source said.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, BYU had not made an official announcement regarding Wright.

Wright is seen as BYU’s possible replacement for point guard Egor Demin, who declared for the NBA draft on Tuesday. Although 9 inches shorter, Wright is viewed as a more polished player at this point in his career.

The last time Wright was on BYU’s campus, he scored 22 points in Baylor’s overtime loss to the Cougars. The Philadelphia native scored 18 of those points in the second half and overtime, and also finished with six assists and four rebounds.

Wright made the Big 12’s All-Freshman team in 2024-25, and was also named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Coming out of high school, he was given the five-star rating by 247Sports.com and tabbed the No. 1 overall point guard in the country while playing with Cooper Flagg and Derik Queen at Montverde Academy in Florida.