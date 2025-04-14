Brigham Young Cougars forward Townsend Tripple (12) high-fives supporters after BYU beat Bellarmine in a men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. BYU won 101-59.

BYU basketball is reportedly losing another piece from its roster.

Cougars forward Townsend Tripple has entered the transfer portal, according to a Monday report from Verbal Commits.

A walk-on from Meridian, Idaho, Tripple spent three seasons at BYU.

He redshirted during the 2020-21 campaign, served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then returned to Provo in 2023.

Tripple appeared in 19 games in his time with the Cougars, averaging 3.1 minutes per contest along with 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds.

He emerged as a fan favorite due to his distinctive eyebrows and mustache, along with starring in various lighthearted memes posted online by BYU fans.

Tripple is the fourth Cougar to enter the portal this offseason, joining Kanon Catchings, Elijah Crawford and Dallin Hall.