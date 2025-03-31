BYU guard Elijah Crawford (2) drives the ball while guarded by Idaho Vandals guard Jojo Anderson (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Another BYU player has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Freshman point guard Elijah Crawford intends to transfer from the Cougars, according to a Monday report from Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Crawford appeared in 21 games for BYU this past season, averaging 5.2 minutes and 1.2 points per contest.

His most extensive action came on Nov. 13 against Queens, where he scored 3 points with four assists and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

Originally committed to Stanford, Crawford decommitted from the Cardinal and became the No. 6 recruit in BYU history at the time of his signing this past May.

Crawford was 247 Sports’ No. 9 point guard prospect in the class of 2024, having averaged 12.1 points and 5.3 assists as a senior for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Crawford is the second BYU player to depart the program this offseason, joining fellow four-star recruit Kanon Catchings.