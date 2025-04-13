BYU Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) lines up a shot against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Kanon Catchings is headed to the SEC.

The former BYU Cougars forward has committed to Georgia, according to a Sunday report from Travis Branham of 247 Sports.

Catchings had entered the transfer portal on March 29, two days after the Cougars’ Sweet 16 loss to Alabama.

Once a projected NBA first round talent, Catchings flashed at times in Provo but never fully lived up to such lofty expectations, averaging 7.2 points per game on 41.1% shooting as a freshman.

He started BYU’s first 14 contests of the season but was relegated to a bench role after Jan. 11 and played an average of 11 minutes over his final 17 appearances, with seven outings of under 10 minutes on the floor.

Upon signing with the Cougars, Catchings was the highest-rated commit in program history, though he has since been surpassed by AJ Dybantsa and Xavion Staton.

Catchings was widely believed to be heading to UNC, only for the program to “move on” from him, according to a report from Tar Heel Illustrated.

Thus, he landed at Georgia, and will now attempt to help the Bulldogs reach consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since 1996-97.

Catchings joins Virginia-bound Dallin Hall as the only former Cougars who entered the transfer portal to commit elsewhere thus far. Freshman point guard Elijah Crawford has yet to find a new school and remains on the open market.