BYU fans cheer during game against Oklahoma State on March 9, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo.

Kevin Young’s recruiting wins at BYU just keep getting bigger — literally.

4-star big man Xavion Staton has committed to the Cougars. He made the announcement Monday night on a 247 Sports livestream. He chose BYU over other finalists Michigan, UNLV and Stanford.

The 6-foot-10, 210 pound Las Vegas product is rated as the No. 2 center in the country and the No. 23 overall prospect in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports. Staton’s 0.9874 composite score from 247 is the highest for any Cougars commit in program history.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“He is a highly talented and high-upside big man who is one of the best rim protectors in the country,” wrote 247 Sports lead basketball analyst Travis Branham. “He has also shown flashes of ability to face up and score out to the three-point line. Staton’s best years of basketball are still ahead of him as he gets stronger and continues to put the time in on the court. Still, he is already considered one of the best players in the 2025 class.”

Staton is the second 2025 commitment for BYU, joining 4-star power forward Chamberlain Burgess, who pledged to the Cougars on Oct. 30.

The class of 2025 could become a juggernaut group for BYU. In addition to landing Staton and Burgess, Young and his staff are among the favorite destinations for 4-star point guard JJ Mandaquit and AJ Dybantsa, the consensus No. 1 overall recruit who is believed by several insiders to be announcing his commitment to the Cougars in the near future.