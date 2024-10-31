Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kevin Young talks to fans and students during Marriott Madness at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

A little over two weeks ago, AJ Dybantsa — the top high school basketball player in the country — took an official visit to the BYU campus, and the Cougars have been widely seen as the frontrunner to land him, though not a sure bet.

That latter part appears to be changing.

Earlier this week, 247 Sports lead college basketball recruiting expert Travis Branham put in a “crystal ball” for Dybantsa to sign with BYU. 247 uses a crystal ball to designate when there is a high confidence that a prospect will be committing to a certain school.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

In addition, Branham wrote a story published Wednesday indicating Dybantsa “could be coming to a decision in the next week or two.”

That would be another speeding up of Dybantsa’s commitment timeline after there was originally reporting that he wouldn’t decide until February only to have later reporting indicate that he may decide in December.

Branham reported Wednesday that while Dybantsa’s official list is down to seven schools, in reality it “has largely been a three team race for the last month between BYU, Kansas State and Alabama.”

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 210 pounds, Dybantsa is widely considered the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. A native of Massachusetts, he spent his junior year of high school in California before transferring to Utah Prep in Hurricane for his senior campaign.

“BYU entered the recruitment as the favorites to land the nation’s top recruit and still maintain their spot in the driver’s seat,” Branham wrote Wednesday. “Where there has been some fluidity is who is in second behind the Cougars between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats but as of today it sounds to be Alabama in second.

“Both Kansas State and Alabama have made some strong pushes during the recruitment but as Dybantsa and his family sit down and decide where they will be going, the bet that he will stay in Utah and play for BYU looks more and more promising.”

One other note in Branham’s story concerned big man Xavion Staton out of Las Vegas. Staton, the No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2025 according to 247, will announce his commitment on Nov. 4 and choose among BYU, Michigan and UNLV.

Branham reported that Michigan is considered the leader, but Staton will be taking an official visit to the BYU campus this weekend.

“It is a crucial weekend ahead for Staton and the programs in pursuit of the rim protector,” Branham wrote. “On Monday we will find out if BYU is able to flip this around in the 11th hour or if Michigan is able to hold on.”