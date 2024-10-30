BYU fans cheer on the Cougars during game against the Texas Longhorns, Jan. 27, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Kevin Young continues to work recruiting magic at BYU.

Four-star power forward prospect Chamberlain Burgess has committed to the Cougars, according to a Wednesday report from Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Burgess is rated as the No. 4 overall recruit in Utah and chose BYU over Illinois, marking Young’s first commitment for the class of 2025.

“I chose BYU because of the coaching staff and the style of play fits my game,” Burgess told On3. “Coach Young and his staff have been extremely consistent from the very beginning of this process. And he’s worked hard to develop a relationship with me.”

The nephew of current Cougars assistant coach Chris Burgess, Chamberlain began his high school career at American Fork before transferring to Orem for his senior season. This past year, he earned 6A All-State honorable mention honors from the Deseret News after averaging 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

According to Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, Burgess plans to serve a mission prior to enrolling at BYU and therefore will not arrive on campus until 2027.

Burgess is the first piece of a 2025 Cougars recruiting class that could turn out to be the best in program history.

As noted by McCombs, 4-star center Xavion Staton will visit BYU this weekend and announce his commitment within the next week, and No. 1 overall talent AJ Dybantsa is expected to announce his college choice soon.