BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes a shot against the Wisconsin Badgers during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Exactly a week ago, Dallin Hall announced that he was entering the transfer portal with the intention of leaving the BYU Cougars. Now, Hall has found his landing spot.

On Wednesday evening, Hall announced via social media that he is transferring to Virginia, writing “Last stop” in a caption on Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hall played in 100 games over three seasons for the Cougars with 61 starts, though just 10 of those starts came in the 2024-25 season as Hall gave way to freshman Egor Demin at point guard.

Though Demin announced Tuesday that he is entering his name in the 2025 NBA Draft to be held in June, BYU has been reported to be looking at an upgrade at point guard over Hall in the transfer portal, with Baylor’s Rob Wright III reportedly close to announcing a commitment to the Cougars.

At Virginia, Hall will be entering a program that is in transition. Longtime coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement just 18 days before the 2024-25 season began and Ron Sanchez served as interim coach as the Cavaliers went just 15-17.

Ryan Odom, who was the coach at Utah State from 2021-2023 and the coach at VCU (which BYU beat in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament) for the last two seasons, was hired last month to replace Sanchez.

As a point of interest, Hall was a high school senior in Utah in 2020 before Odom arrived in the Beehive State, and the two never faced each other until this year’s Big Dance.