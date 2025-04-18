Auburn forward Jahki Howard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Columbia, S.C.

The University of Utah is building momentum in the transfer portal game.

Former Auburn small forward Jakhi Howard committed to the Runnin’ Utes Friday evening, as first reported by On3′s Joe Tipton.

Howard is the fourth player to commit to Utah in the past week, including three transfers.

Who is Jakhi Howard?

Howard is a 6-foot-6 forward who hails from Boston. He was a true freshman for the Tigers this past season and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in a limited reserve role.

Howard was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 64 talent nationally, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“Howard is hands down one of the most athletically explosive players in the class of 2024. His ability to catch lobs in any situation on the offensive end or appear from out of nowhere defensively for a monster block sets him apart from others,” 247 Sports’ national basketball director Eric Bossi wrote in scouting Howard during his high school recruitment.

Howard is also rated a four-star transfer prospect — the 32nd small forward nationally and No. 170 overall, according to 247 Sports.

He will have three years of eligibility when he arrives in Salt Lake City, like former Syracuse guard Elijah Moore, who committed to the Utes earlier this week.

Moore is also rated a four-star transfer.

Who is set to play for the Runnin’ Utes in the 2025-26 season?

With Howard’s commitment, Utah has eight players set to play for the team in Alex Jensen’s first season as head coach and seven more scholarship positions to fill.

Forward Keanu Dawes is returning after withdrawing from the transfer portal days after entering it two weeks ago. He is the lone returning player with experience — he averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore during the 2024-25 season and is expected to take on a bigger role next year for the Utes.

Utah has also added three other transfers — Moore, Fairleigh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown and Akron forward James Okonkwo — committed to the program, along with Kendyl Sanders, a member of the 2025 class who made his pledge to Utah this week.

Forward Ibi Traore, a freshman who missed last season due to injury, also returns, and guard Alvin Jackson, who played at Salt Lake Community College last season, signed with the team last November as part of the Utes’ 2025 recruiting class.