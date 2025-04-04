Fairleigh Dickinson's Terrence Brown (2) plays against Creighton during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 96-70.

Utah’s first commit from the transfer portal is someone who proved this season that he can score.

Fairleigh Dickinson combo guard Terrence Brown committed to Alex Jensen’s program Friday, as first reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

Who is Terrence Brown?

Brown is a 6-foot-3 guard who completed his sophomore season at FDU this year.

He was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player, as he averaged 20.6 points (eighth nationally), 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

Brown shot 44.8% from the field as a sophomore for Fairleigh Dickinson.

He had a Zoom visit with Utah on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports’ Dushawn London.

On3 rates Brown as a four-star transfer.

How does Terrence Brown fit into Utah’s plans?

Brown is the first commit of the Jensen era.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining and is joining a program that is expected to see heavy turnover.

Gone are Gabe Madsen and twin brother Mason Madsen, as well as Hunter Erickson, who is transferring to Hawaii.

Mike Sharavjamts, who started at point guard for the majority of the 2024-25 season, has not entered the transfer portal, but Miro Little — a former Baylor transfer — has.

That leaves plenty of room for playing time along the guard line.