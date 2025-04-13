Akron forward James Okonkwo, right, and Arizona guard Caleb Love, left, vie for the ball during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Seattle.

Utah’s roster, which is going through a nearly complete overhaul during the first offseason under head coach Alex Jensen, reportedly added some post depth.

Former Akron forward James Okonkwo signed with the Runnin’ Utes, On3′s Pete Nakos reported Saturday.

Okonkwo announced his entrance into the transfer portal via an Instagram post Friday.

He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Okonkwo looks like a solid depth piece for Utah’s front court who will bring several years of experience with him to Salt Lake City.

Who is James Okonkwo?

The 6-foot-8 Okonkwo hails from Maidenhead, England, and has played at three different colleges over the past four seasons.

He began his college career at fellow Big 12 school West Virginia, where he spent two years before heading to North Carolina for a season. In those first three seasons, Okonkwo played a limited role off the bench for the Mountaineers and Tar Heels.

He transferred to Akron last year and had his greatest impact as a collegian, averaging 6.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59.3% from the floor.

Okonkwo started 28 of the 35 games he played for the Zips and helped Akron go 28-7, win the MAC regular-season championship and conference tournament. He ended up with five double-doubles this past season.

The Zips played in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost 93-65 to Arizona in the first round. Okonkwo started and played 17 minutes against the Wildcats, finishing with three points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Who is set to play for the Runnin’ Utes in the 2025-26 season?

Okonkwo’s reported addition gives Utah five players set to be playing for the Utes next season. That leaves 10 more scholarship spots left to fill.

He is the second transfer portal addition for Utah, along with Fairleigh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown. He was eighth nationally at the Division I level in scoring last season, averaging 20.6 points per game while earning Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player honors.

Keanu Dawes initially entered the transfer portal, according to reports, before withdrawing his name. Dawes came on strong to end his sophomore campaign last year with Utah and finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.4% from the floor.

Freshman forward Ibi Traore is set to return after missing his first year due to injury, while guard Alvin Jackson signed with the team last November. He played the 2024-25 season at Salt Lake Community College.