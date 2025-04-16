Syracuse guard Elijah Moore (8) drives against Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Utah basketball team is suddenly experiencing an influx of commitments for next season.

On the same day small forward Kendyl Sanders, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, committed to the Runnin’ Utes, former Syracuse guard Elijah Moore committed to Alex Jensen’s program, as first reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

Moore confirmed the commitment on his Instagram account.

That is the Utes’ fourth commitment in the past 12 days.

Who is Elijah Moore?

Moore, a 6-foot-4 guard from the Bronx, spent the past season as a true freshman at Syracuse.

He was rated a four-star shooting guard coming out of high school, and 247 Sports rates him as a four-star transfer talent as well.

Moore started 16 of the 26 games he played for the Orange this past season, while averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

He shot 39.1% from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range.

Moore’s best game of the season came in early December, when he scored a career-high 24 points and shot 8 of 12 — and 3 of 6 from 3-point range — in a blowout loss to then-No. 3 Tennessee.

He also failed to score in 11 of the 26 games he played this season.

Moore missed the final seven games of the 2024-25 season with a toe injury, according to syracuse.com.

Who is set to play for the Runnin’ Utes in the 2025-26 season?

With Moore’s commitment, Utah has seven players locked in for next year, Jensen’s first as the Utes’ head coach.

Forward Keanu Dawes is set to return — he withdrew from the transfer portal days after entering it two weeks ago. Dawes averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore during the 2024-25 season and is expected to take on a bigger role next season.

Utah has also added two transfers — Fairleigh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown and Akron forward James Okonkwo — and also returns forward Ibi Traore, a freshman who missed last season due to injury.

In addition to Sanders, guard Alvin Jackson, who played at Salt Lake Community College last season, signed with the team last November as part of the Utes’ 2025 recruiting class.