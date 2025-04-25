BYU fans cheer on the Cougars during game against Texas in the Marriott Center Jan. 27, 2024, in Provo.

Kevin Young just notched his latest recruiting win.

Former Southern Illinois guard Kennard Davis will transfer to BYU, he announced Friday via social media.

The news was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Davis averaged 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a sophomore this past season, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range to earn All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team honors.

The St. Louis native is rated as a four-star transfer by 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 59 player out of the portal in this current cycle.

Davis drew recruiting interest from other Big 12 programs such as Iowa State, with USC, Texas, Oklahoma also showing interest.

In Davis, BYU likely has its starting shooting guard for the coming season. A potential Cougars’ starting five of Robert Wright III, Davis, Richie Saunders (should he return for his senior season), AJ Dybantsa and Keba Keita could be one of the best units in all of college basketball.