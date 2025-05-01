Idaho Vandals forward Tyler Mrus (2) passes the ball while guarded by BYU guard Egor Demin (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

A familiar face is joining BYU’s 2025-26 roster.

Idaho forward Tyler Mrus has transferred to the Cougars, he announced Thursday via social media.

Mrus averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 31 contests for the Vandals as a sophomore, making 38% of his shots from 3-point range.

Against BYU on Nov. 16, Mrus scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter began his career at Alaska Fairbanks before spending two seasons at Idaho, though he received a medical redshirt for his first campaign with the Vandals. Mrus has two years of eligibility remaining.

In Mrus, the Cougars add a capable, much-needed shooting specialist to their bench. He is the fourth transfer to commit to Kevin Young’s program this offseason, joining Robert Wright III, Kennard Davis and Dominique Diomande.