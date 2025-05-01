A familiar face is joining BYU’s 2025-26 roster.
Idaho forward Tyler Mrus has transferred to the Cougars, he announced Thursday via social media.
Mrus averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds across 31 contests for the Vandals as a sophomore, making 38% of his shots from 3-point range.
Against BYU on Nov. 16, Mrus scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers.
The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter began his career at Alaska Fairbanks before spending two seasons at Idaho, though he received a medical redshirt for his first campaign with the Vandals. Mrus has two years of eligibility remaining.
In Mrus, the Cougars add a capable, much-needed shooting specialist to their bench. He is the fourth transfer to commit to Kevin Young’s program this offseason, joining Robert Wright III, Kennard Davis and Dominique Diomande.