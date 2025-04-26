Iowa forward Seydou Traore looks to shoot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Alex Jensen and company have been active in the transfer portal since taking over Utah’s basketball program, and that continued on Saturday.

The Utes continued the process of rebuilding their roster by adding Iowa sophomore forward Seydou Traore, according to his agency, Weave.

In his sophomore season for the Hawkeyes, Traore averaged 5.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game while shooting 44% from the field. He played 27 games while dealing with an ankle injury that caused him to miss time.

Traore started Iowa’s last 12 games, turning in his best performance of the season against Michigan State, where he scored 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

Prior to Iowa, Traore was at Manhattan, where he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

Traore is the fifth new addition to Jensen’s roster from the transfer portal, joining Auburn forward Jahki Howard, Syracuse guard Elijah Moore, Akron forward James Okonkwo and Fairleigh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown.

Forward Keanu Dawes and Ibi Traore will also return for the Utes, plus Alvin Jackson III will join the team from Salt Lake Community College for Jensen’s first year.

So, too, will Kendyl Sanders, another member of the 2025 recruiting class who recently committed after a year of post-grad ball at IMG Academy.