Utah Utes forward Jake Wahlin (10) passes the ball during a game between the Utah Utes and the Eastern Washington Eagles at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.

Any hope that sophomore forward Jake Wahlin might stick around at the University of Utah under first-year coach Alex Jensen is over.

Wahlin will transfer to Clemson, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported Monday.

The Timpview High product confirmed the news, responding to the original Tipton post on X, “Can’t wait to get to Tiger Town!”

Wahlin, when announcing his decision to enter the portal on March 14, said he would also keep the option open to return to Utah.

Instead, he heads to Clemson, where another Utah tie, UVU’s Carter Welling, is also joining the Tigers out of the portal.

The 6-foot-10 Wahlin made significant progress during his sophomore season for the Utes.

He averaged 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Wahlin started 23 games during the 2024-25 season, while averaging 23.5 minutes per contest.

He is the fourth Runnin’ Ute player to hit the portal who has made a decision on where he’ll play next year.

Forward Keanu Dawes is expected back at Utah after reportedly withdrawing his name from the portal days after entering it, while guard Hunter Erickson is headed to Hawaii and guard Miro Little to UC Santa Barbara.