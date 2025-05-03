Western Kentucky forward Babacar Faye (5) shoots over Marquette forward David Joplin (23) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind.

The University of Utah has dipped into the Western Kentucky transfer portal well for the second time this week.

This time, five days after former Hilltopper guard Don McHenry committed to Utah, forward Babacar Faye signed with the Runnin’ Utes, according to 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

Who is Babacar Faye?

Faye is a native of Senegal who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 215 pounds. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Faye played at Western Kentucky the past two seasons after two years at the College of Charleston.

He played just 10 games in the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a torn MCL. Faye sought a medical redshirt, according to the College Heights Herald.

In that limited time frame, Faye had his best collegiate season to date, averaging 15.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for Western Kentucky while shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Faye, who has shot above 50% from the floor throughout his career, also shot a career-best 80.4% from the free-throw line last season. He averaged 5.6 free-throw attempts per game, a number that would have been second on the team for Utah during the 2024-25 campaign.

Faye played in the NCAA tournament during his junior season, scoring six points and pulling down five rebounds in a first-round loss against Marquette.

One of his most impressive performances last season came in a loss to Kentucky, when he scored 16 points on a team-high 5 of 7 shooting, while adding six rebounds, two steals and a block. He also fouled out and turned the ball over three times.

How is Utah’s roster shaping up for 2025-26 with Babacar Faye’s addition?

With Faye’s signing, the Utes now have 11 players committed to suit up for head coach Alex Jensen’s squad next season. That leaves them with four potential other scholarship spots to fill.

Faye is the seventh transfer portal addition, joining McHenry, forward Seydou Traore (formerly of Iowa), forward Jahki Howard (Auburn), guard Elijah Moore (Syracuse), forward James Okonkw (Akron) and guard Terrence Brown (Fairleigh Dickinson).

Forward Keanu Dawes is the team’s lone returnee who played any minutes for the Utes last season — he averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25 — while forward Ibi Traore is back after missing his freshman season due to injury.

The Utes are also bringing in former Salt Lake Community College guard Alvin Jackson III and forward Kendyl Sanders as part of their 2025 recruiting class.