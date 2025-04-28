Western Kentucky guard Don McHenry shoots a free throw against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Utah’s work in the transfer portal paid off again Monday with the addition of another guard.

This time, a commitment came from Western Kentucky’s Don McHenry — as reported by national outlets The Athletic and On3, and later confirmed by McHenry himself on social media.

Who is Don McHenry?

McHenry is a 6-foot-2 guard who hails from Milwaukee.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining after a college career that started with one season at Hawaii-Hilo at the Division II level, then a year at Indian Hills Community College (JUCO), followed by the past two seasons at Western Kentucky.

McHenry has led the Hilltoppers in scoring each of the past two seasons. He averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field in the 2023-24 season before averaging a career-best 17.0 points per game on 39.5% shooting in the 2024-25 campaign.

McHenry’s shooting percentages dropped this past season, and that included shooting 31.1% from 3 after shooting 36.2% from long range the year before.

The high-scoring guard also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season for Western Kentucky.

McHenry had 13 games with 20 or more points during the 2024-25 season, including a season-high 30 against Kennesaw State.

One of his most impressive games of the year came against Michigan, when he scored 18 points on 6 of 16 shooting while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist against the Big Ten opponent.

McHenry earned all-conference honors both years he was at Western Kentucky, taking Conference USA first-team honors in 2023-24 before being named to the league’s second team this past year.

How does Don McHenry fit into the Runnin’ Utes’ plans?

With McHenry’s addition, Utah now has 10 players committed to play next season in Alex Jensen’s first year as head coach, leaving a possible five scholarship spots to fill.

McHenry is the latest to join what is becoming an impressive amount of talent and athleticism along the wing at Utah.

McHenry is the sixth transfer portal addition, joining Iowa forward Seydou Traore, Auburn forward Jahki Howard, Syracuse guard Elijah Moore, Akron forward James Okonkwo and Fairliegh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown.

Forward Keanu Dawes is the team’s lone player returning who played any minutes last year. He initially entered the transfer portal before withdrawing days later.

Dawes averaged 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds as a sophomore during the 2024-25 season, took on a larger role late in the year and is expected to be a big part of Utah’s plans next season as a junior.

Redshirt freshman forward Ibi Traore also returns after missing all of last season due to injury.

The Utes will also be adding guard Alvin Jackson III and Kendyl Sanders as part of their 2025 recruiting class.