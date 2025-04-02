Brigham Young Cougars guards Dawson Baker (25) and Dallin Hall (30) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88.

Dallin Hall is exploring new options.

The BYU basketball guard announced Wednesday on Instagram that he’s entered the transfer portal.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue new opportunities in the final season of my college basketball career. While this decision has been very difficult, I know my time at BYU has prepared me well for the next chapter in my basketball journey! BYU will always be a very special place to me, and I wish nothing but continued success for the program moving forward!,” Hall wrote.

Hall’s announcement comes six days after BYU’s loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Hall struggled in that game, going 0 of 6 from the field. He contributed 4 points off free throws.

He told reporters after the game that he hadn’t yet made a decision on his future, as the Deseret News reported.

Now, he’s ready to move his career forward at a new school.

“I want to express my gratitude to God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love at such an amazing place like BYU!! I want to thank my teammates who will be brothers for life, my coaches, fans, The ROC and everyone else who has supported me along the way!,” Hall wrote on Instagram.

This story will be updated.