Brigham Young Cougars guards Trey Stewart (1) and Trevin Knell (21) leave the locker room after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88.

NEWARK, N.J. — After the bludgeoning had mercifully ended — wait, Alabama just made another 3-pointer — first-year BYU basketball coach Kevin Young shook hands with Crimson Tide boss Nate Oats and congratulated him for the 113-88 destruction of the Cougars in what was supposed to be the most watchable of all the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games.

“I just told him, ‘Go win the whole thing,‘” Young said. “Man, I really respect what he is doing at Alabama.”

Oats’ reply: “Man, the way we shot it tonight, maybe we will.”

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

1 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) talk to media at a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1), Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) and Brigham Young Cougars center Fousseyni Traore (45) attend a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Mawot Mag (0) listens during a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 40 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young speaks at a press conference after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Max Scharnowski (45), Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) surround Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) tries to get the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) hug after the Brigham Young Cougars lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forwards Aiden Sherrell (22) and Jarin Stevenson (15) guard Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) during an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 40 BYU players hug during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 40 People wait for the Brigham Young Cougars to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 40 Blake Shepherd plays the drums with the BYU Roc Band as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 40 Tom Holmoe, BYU's athletic director, watches the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forwards Mihailo Boskovic (5) and Richie Saunders (15) guard Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 40 From right, Dave Studdert, Luke Studdert and Lanie Studdert, all of Midway, cheer and smile as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 40 Katie Studdert holds a poster of President Donald Trump dressed in BYU clothes as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 40 People watch as Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) lays on the ground with a bloody nose during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) yells to his teammates as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 40 BYU assistant basketball coach John Linehan and Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) wave to the crowd as they leave the court after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game to the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 21 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guards Dallin Hall (30) and Trey Stewart (1) guard Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 22 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) moves around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 23 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) shoots between Alabama Crimson Tide guards Mark Sears (1) and Aden Holloway (2) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 24 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) shoots in front of Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 25 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 26 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) moves around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 27 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guards Dawson Baker (25) and Dallin Hall (30) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 28 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forwards Mihailo Boskovic (5) and Richie Saunders (15) hug after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 29 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) leave the locker room after losing an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 30 of 40 BYU head basketball coach Kevin Young yells as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. BYU lost 113-88. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 31 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball over Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 32 of 40 Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) knocks the ball away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) in the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 33 of 40 Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) dribbles around Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 34 of 40 Nick Pericle plays corn hole with other BYU fans outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 35 of 40 People arrive at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 36 of 40 Mary Diehl and Maria Miles, who traveled from the Boston area to cheer on BYU, watch their husbands pose for a spin camera outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 37 of 40 Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, gets his face painted by Sister Lovely outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 38 of 40 Seth Konopasek and Ryan Freeman play corn hole outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 39 of 40 Jon Budge and Rush Budge, from Saratoga Springs, play Connect 4 outside of the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 40 of 40 BYU alumni Steve Nabrotzky, from Tennessee, arrives at the Prudential Center before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Alabama Crimson Tide in an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In what was supposed to be a track meet, only one team got the memo — and that was Alabama.

The Crimson Tide made an NCAA Tournament-record 25 3-pointers, blowing past the 21 that LMU made in a win over Michigan way back in 1990, and embarrassed BYU on national television in what was arguably the program’s most important game since 2011, when Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars to a Sweet 16 appearance in New Orleans.

Florida won that highly competitive game in overtime. Competitive isn’t the best way to describe what happened at Prudential Center Thursday night, as the Cougars were rendered defenseless by the best offense in the country.

Then there was what guard Mark Sears did to them. The two-time All-American erupted for 34 points on incredible 10 of 16 3-point shooting.

His total of 10 triples was one shy of tying Jeff Fryer’s 11 treys for most in an NCAA Tournament game — the aforementioned LMU-Michigan game in March of 1990.

“Historic shooting performance,” Young said. “That was hard to overcome for us. We felt like we made a little dent and (momentum) started going the other way and they just kept it going.

“I am not the type of person that just says, ‘Oh, they shot it unbelievable, nothing we could do.’ Disappointed in myself and our staff that we couldn’t put our players in a better position to find answers. But they made the plays and we didn’t. Kudos to those guys.”

BYU’s offensive performance

Aside from a horrific shooting start from beyond the arc, BYU (26-10) didn’t play horribly on offense. The Cougars did score 88 points, shot 46% from the field, and turned the ball over 11 times. Those are usually winning numbers for Young’s team.

But when the other team is playing like it could have beat the Los Angeles Lakers, that was 25 points too few.

The Cougars actually led 9-4 and 13-9, but then the floodgates opened. Boy, did they open.

Chris Youngblood added five treys, while Aden Holloway had six. The Tide was even banking in 3-pointers; it got that crazy.

Young said the game plan was to keep Alabama out of the paint because it averages 40 points in the paint per game. The Cougars succeeded on that front, although that’s no consolation. BYU outscored the Tide 36-19 in the paint, and mostly kept pace from the free-throw line.

Beyond the arc, however, it was a mismatch of epic proportions.

Once Alabama’s guards got turned on by seeing shot after shot swish through the nets, there was no turning them off.

“They were shooting tough shots and it is hard to come back and combat that when they are just hitting everything,” said a disconsolate Richie Saunders, who led BYU with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting.

Freshman Egor Demin added 15 points and seven assists in what might have been his final game as a Cougar.

The teenager from Russia said after the game he still hasn’t made a decision yet regarding his future.

Fellow point guard Dallin Hall said roughly the same thing, after going 0 for 6 from the field as Young desperately searched for 3-point shooters in the onslaught.

“Yeah, they were hard to slow down. Credit to them. They really shot the ball well. Made things a little bit hard for us on the offensive end, too. But yeah, credit to them, their game plan,” Hall said. “We didn’t adjust in time, and I think that’s why it ended the way it did.”

BYU’s defensive performance

A case could be made that BYU lost this one in the last 15 minutes of the first half, when Holloway, Aiden Sherrell, Sears, Youngblood and Labaron Philon all made deep shots and, in the words of Sears, “felt like the rims looked as big as the ocean.”

Saunders’ driving layup with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half cut Bama’s lead to 32-30, but Trevin Knell (2 of 9 from beyond the arc) was injured a few minutes later fighting for a rebound and the shots kept falling on the other end.

“We weren’t able to adjust. They lead all power conferences in points in the paint. I mean, you can get paralyzed by the 3-pointer,” Young said. “We have seen other teams get paralyzed by our 3-point shooting and then we live at the rim. … Sears got going where we went under some screens early. Now granted, they were 35-foot bombs and we had to adjust. So give him credit, first of all.

“And then we were trying to show too much of a crowd, and they made us pay. And then they got going,” Young said. “We could have done a lot of things better, no question, but you have to give Nate and their staff and their players credit. That was an incredible performance by them. And we didn’t do enough to stop them.”

Truly, no team in the tournament would have beat Alabama on this night.

“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” said BYU president Shane Reese as he exited a somber BYU locker room.

Asked if Alabama did anything defensively to cause BYU to make just six of 30 3-point attempts, Young shook his head.

“No. Not really. We knew what they were going to do. We took the bait, probably, too much than we would like to,” he said. “We scored 88 points. It wasn’t really our offense that was the problem.”

Still, BYU was a frosty 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half — that’s 8% — and fell behind by 11 at the break despite shooting a reasonable 46% from the field in the first half.

BYU was 16 of 24 on 2-point field goals in the first half, and outscored the Tide 28-8 in the paint. Yet the halftime score was 51-40 because Alabama simply couldn’t miss from 3-point range.

Sears had made only five of his last 35 3-point attempts before Thursday night, but when the lights were shining the brightest he was at his best.

“Mark Sears is a great player,” Knell said. “We had a game plan going in, and he was able to hit a lot of shots.”

It was the first time BYU had given up 50 points in a first half this season — then it got worse for the black jersey-wearing Cougars.

“You have games like that where you think everything you are throwing up is going in. We have had games like that, too. That’s just kind of how it goes. Yeah, they shot really well,” said BYU guard Dawson Baker. “We knew they were offensively gifted and had shooters. They are also good at driving into the paint, playing from there, too, so we tried to take that away and hope they missed a lot of those long shots.”

Obviously, they didn’t, and now BYU’s dubious record of most NCAA Tournament appearances without making it to the Final Four sits at 32.

Said Saunders, who noted that he will “dive into what the future holds” for him now that his junior season has concluded, “It just sucks when that happens to be the night that the other team has a great shooting night, but stuff happens. It just sucks that it was this game.”