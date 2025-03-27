Jay has covered sports in Utah for more than 30 years and has been writing for the Deseret News since 2019.
NEWARK, N.J. — After the bludgeoning had mercifully ended — wait, Alabama just made another 3-pointer — first-year BYU basketball coach Kevin Young shook hands with Crimson Tide boss Nate Oats and congratulated him for the 113-88 destruction of the Cougars in what was supposed to be the most watchable of all the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games.
“I just told him, ‘Go win the whole thing,‘” Young said. “Man, I really respect what he is doing at Alabama.”
Oats’ reply: “Man, the way we shot it tonight, maybe we will.”
In what was supposed to be a track meet, only one team got the memo — and that was Alabama.
The Crimson Tide made an NCAA Tournament-record 25 3-pointers, blowing past the 21 that LMU made in a win over Michigan way back in 1990, and embarrassed BYU on national television in what was arguably the program’s most important game since 2011, when Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars to a Sweet 16 appearance in New Orleans.
Florida won that highly competitive game in overtime. Competitive isn’t the best way to describe what happened at Prudential Center Thursday night, as the Cougars were rendered defenseless by the best offense in the country.
Then there was what guard Mark Sears did to them. The two-time All-American erupted for 34 points on incredible 10 of 16 3-point shooting.
His total of 10 triples was one shy of tying Jeff Fryer’s 11 treys for most in an NCAA Tournament game — the aforementioned LMU-Michigan game in March of 1990.
“Historic shooting performance,” Young said. “That was hard to overcome for us. We felt like we made a little dent and (momentum) started going the other way and they just kept it going.
“I am not the type of person that just says, ‘Oh, they shot it unbelievable, nothing we could do.’ Disappointed in myself and our staff that we couldn’t put our players in a better position to find answers. But they made the plays and we didn’t. Kudos to those guys.”
BYU’s offensive performance
Aside from a horrific shooting start from beyond the arc, BYU (26-10) didn’t play horribly on offense. The Cougars did score 88 points, shot 46% from the field, and turned the ball over 11 times. Those are usually winning numbers for Young’s team.
But when the other team is playing like it could have beat the Los Angeles Lakers, that was 25 points too few.
The Cougars actually led 9-4 and 13-9, but then the floodgates opened. Boy, did they open.
Chris Youngblood added five treys, while Aden Holloway had six. The Tide was even banking in 3-pointers; it got that crazy.
Young said the game plan was to keep Alabama out of the paint because it averages 40 points in the paint per game. The Cougars succeeded on that front, although that’s no consolation. BYU outscored the Tide 36-19 in the paint, and mostly kept pace from the free-throw line.
Beyond the arc, however, it was a mismatch of epic proportions.
Once Alabama’s guards got turned on by seeing shot after shot swish through the nets, there was no turning them off.
“They were shooting tough shots and it is hard to come back and combat that when they are just hitting everything,” said a disconsolate Richie Saunders, who led BYU with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting.
Freshman Egor Demin added 15 points and seven assists in what might have been his final game as a Cougar.
The teenager from Russia said after the game he still hasn’t made a decision yet regarding his future.
Fellow point guard Dallin Hall said roughly the same thing, after going 0 for 6 from the field as Young desperately searched for 3-point shooters in the onslaught.
“Yeah, they were hard to slow down. Credit to them. They really shot the ball well. Made things a little bit hard for us on the offensive end, too. But yeah, credit to them, their game plan,” Hall said. “We didn’t adjust in time, and I think that’s why it ended the way it did.”
BYU’s defensive performance
A case could be made that BYU lost this one in the last 15 minutes of the first half, when Holloway, Aiden Sherrell, Sears, Youngblood and Labaron Philon all made deep shots and, in the words of Sears, “felt like the rims looked as big as the ocean.”
Saunders’ driving layup with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half cut Bama’s lead to 32-30, but Trevin Knell (2 of 9 from beyond the arc) was injured a few minutes later fighting for a rebound and the shots kept falling on the other end.
“We weren’t able to adjust. They lead all power conferences in points in the paint. I mean, you can get paralyzed by the 3-pointer,” Young said. “We have seen other teams get paralyzed by our 3-point shooting and then we live at the rim. … Sears got going where we went under some screens early. Now granted, they were 35-foot bombs and we had to adjust. So give him credit, first of all.
“And then we were trying to show too much of a crowd, and they made us pay. And then they got going,” Young said. “We could have done a lot of things better, no question, but you have to give Nate and their staff and their players credit. That was an incredible performance by them. And we didn’t do enough to stop them.”
Truly, no team in the tournament would have beat Alabama on this night.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” said BYU president Shane Reese as he exited a somber BYU locker room.
Asked if Alabama did anything defensively to cause BYU to make just six of 30 3-point attempts, Young shook his head.
“No. Not really. We knew what they were going to do. We took the bait, probably, too much than we would like to,” he said. “We scored 88 points. It wasn’t really our offense that was the problem.”
Still, BYU was a frosty 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half — that’s 8% — and fell behind by 11 at the break despite shooting a reasonable 46% from the field in the first half.
BYU was 16 of 24 on 2-point field goals in the first half, and outscored the Tide 28-8 in the paint. Yet the halftime score was 51-40 because Alabama simply couldn’t miss from 3-point range.
Sears had made only five of his last 35 3-point attempts before Thursday night, but when the lights were shining the brightest he was at his best.
“Mark Sears is a great player,” Knell said. “We had a game plan going in, and he was able to hit a lot of shots.”
It was the first time BYU had given up 50 points in a first half this season — then it got worse for the black jersey-wearing Cougars.
“You have games like that where you think everything you are throwing up is going in. We have had games like that, too. That’s just kind of how it goes. Yeah, they shot really well,” said BYU guard Dawson Baker. “We knew they were offensively gifted and had shooters. They are also good at driving into the paint, playing from there, too, so we tried to take that away and hope they missed a lot of those long shots.”
Obviously, they didn’t, and now BYU’s dubious record of most NCAA Tournament appearances without making it to the Final Four sits at 32.
Said Saunders, who noted that he will “dive into what the future holds” for him now that his junior season has concluded, “It just sucks when that happens to be the night that the other team has a great shooting night, but stuff happens. It just sucks that it was this game.”