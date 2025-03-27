Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) passes the ball over Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA Sweet 16 basketball game at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

BYU’s season has come to an end in the Sweet 16.

A historic 3-point shooting effort from Alabama downed the Cougars 113-88 Thursday in Newark, bringing a successful Year 1 of the Kevin Young era to an unsatisfying conclusion.

Despite the loss, Cougar fans were buzzing online regarding their excitement for BYU’s future under Young. Here are some of the most notable reactions from social media.