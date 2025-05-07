UC Riverside guard Nate Pickens (11) drives against North Carolina forward Zayden High (1) and guard Paxson Wojcik (8) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kevin Young is adding another experienced piece to his bench.

Former UC Riverside guard Nate Pickens has committed to BYU, as first reported by National college basketball expert Jon Rothstein.

Pickens announced his commitment soon thereafter.

Pickens averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a junior for the Highlanders this past season, shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

Against BYU on Nov. 8, Pickens scored 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting. He has one season of eligibility remaining to play in Provo.

In Pickens, the Cougars have another solid shooter on their bench who can play both guard spots and fill in at point guard whenever necessary.

Pickens is the fifth transfer to commit to BYU this offseason, joining joining Robert Wright III, Kennard Davis, Dominique Diomande and Tyler Mrus.