Utah Hockey Club center Jack McBain (22) joins teammates defenseman Juuso Valimaki (4), right wing Dylan Guenther (11) and defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) after Utah Hockey Club’s first goal in their inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

When Jack McBain joined the Arizona Coyotes in 2022, he figured he’d take the number he’d always worn: 11. No current player had it, nor was it retired by the team — but his request was immediately denied.

See, the Coyotes had just used their ninth-overall draft pick to select a star forward out of the WHL. The kid projected to make the NHL quickly, and seeing as 11 was his number, the team saw fit to reserve it for him.

That player, of course, is McBain’s current housemate, Dylan Guenther. At the time, Guenther didn’t know the team had it reserved, but he’s grateful now.

“Shoutout to Stan for holding it for me,” he said, referring to head equipment manager Stan Wilson.

In lieu of number 11, McBain opted to double it. He has worn 22 ever since. Of course, Guenther made sure to throw in his two cents about that decision.

“Twos wouldn’t be my next choice,” he said with a laugh. “But I think it looks good on him.”

Guenther’s reason for wearing 11 is the same as McBain’s reason for wearing 22: His preferred number was already taken.

For Guenther, it happened when he was a child. He’d worn number 8 for some time, but when a teammate beat him to it one year, he settled for the double-ones. He liked the way it looked, as did the most important judge.

“My mom liked it, so I just kept it,” he said.

When superstar Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this season, Rantanen’s number, 96, was occupied by Jack Roslovic. Roslovic didn’t mind giving it up, and as a token of appreciation, Rantanen gifted him a Rolex Datejust 41.

It’s a common custom in the NHL for a newcomer to gift a luxury watch to the player whose number he’s taking. But because McBain hadn’t actually taken number 11 upon his arrival in Arizona, the switch didn’t warrant a present from Guenther.

“I ain’t givin’ him no Rolex,” Guenther laughed.