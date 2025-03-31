BYU Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) pulls up for a shot while guarded by Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

To go or stay? That’s the decision facing BYU freshman Egor Demin and it has become a lot more complicated than he ever intended it to be.

Demin’s initial plan to play basketball at BYU was a business decision. He would come to Provo with a healthy NIL deal, develop in Kevin Young’s NBA-style system and enter the draft as a high first-round selection, if not lottery pick.

Mission accomplished.

NBADraft.net projects Demin as the ninth overall pick to San Antonio. CBS Sports tabs him at No. 12 to Dallas. Yahoo Sports picks him No. 14 to Houston. For a kid whose lifelong dream is to play in the NBA, the choice to go seems like a slam dunk. However, when considering how Demin’s personal life has changed at BYU, the rush to get out the door may not be as urgent.

Demin’s anguish over walking away was all over his face during Thursday’s postgame interviews after Alabama eliminated BYU in the Sweet 16. He is torn. His love for his newly found friends, BYU and its global fan base is something that wasn’t in the cards when he sat down at the table last summer — and the NBA is partly to blame.

By league rule, to become draft eligible, a young player like Demin must turn 19 during the draft year, which meant he had to go somewhere while he waited for the calendar to turn. After three years of schooling at Real Madrid Academy in Spain, Demin’s family opted for a collegiate experience in America to help prepare him for the NBA.

Enter Travis Hansen and BYU.

Hansen starred in Provo and played professionally in Moscow and for Real Madrid, where he developed a relationship with Egor’s father, Vladimir Demin. Once word got out that Egor was looking to the United States, Hansen put in a pitch for the Cougars.

With Young coming in from the Phoenix Suns and his NBA-laden staff, plus a lucrative NIL offer, BYU closed the deal. The Demins trusted Hansen so much that they turned Egor over to Travis to become his second family — which they have.

Mentored by the entire Hansen clan, Demin journeyed through BYU’s 26-10 season while getting to know his way around campus. He grew close with his teammates and even closer with the best women’s basketball player on campus. He got his first driver’s license and bought his first car. In addition, Demin was adopted by Cougar Nation, which spans the globe, including a newly established pocket of fans in Moscow.

Demin’s close relationships won’t expire at the end of the semester, but with the birthday and his successful Division I debut behind him, there is only one thing left for the teenager to do — make a grown-up decision.

Demin’s game

As a 6-foot-9 guard who can defend a forward, Demin is barely touching the talent he possesses, and that is tantalizing to NBA scouts. However, he is far from perfect and openly admits his game needs more work. While Demin’s 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds decorated the stat sheet, shooting 27.3% from the 3-point line and hitting 69.5% of his foul shots left room for improvement.

BYU guard Egor Demin (3) shoots NCAA Sweet 16 game against Alabama at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The best test of talent is how it shows when the stakes are the highest. Playing on college basketball’s biggest stage, the NCAA Tournament, the March Madness newcomer produced 15 points against VCU; 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds against Wisconsin; and 15 points and seven assists against Alabama.

Demin and the Cougars charged out of the second round for the first time in 14 years and only the second time since 1981. Demin showed up and showed out with millions of people watching on CBS. His NBA stock spiked as BYU showed up in the Sweet 16.

Demin’s life

Demin’s game is advanced beyond his years and his young life as a world traveler and speaker of three languages has quickened his maturation — but he is still just 19.

He is smart, witty, compassionate and spiritual. The college comradery on the roster, which disappears at the next level, has been endearing and impactful. Campus life suits Demin — he loves his fellow students, the administrators and the ice cream.

For a young man who arrived at BYU as a basketball machine, his hardened plans have softened as the priorities for his future have expanded. The NBA is still very much at the top of his to-do list, but it doesn’t mean it couldn’t wait another year when he is the ripe old age of 20.

Demin’s choice

Those wanting to decide Demin’s future for him could stage a passionate debate.

If he comes back to BYU, there are plenty of enticements — a somewhat normal life as opposed to the NBA’s 82-game schedule and atmosphere; a hearty NIL; the chance to team up with AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders (again) and challenge for a Big 12 title and a national championship; more tutelage from Young; regular Sunday dinners with the Hansens; and the chance to play in a Marriott Center atmosphere that will be “Jimmermania” on steroids.

Those thinking Demin should jump to the NBA have plenty of ammunition on their side, including the chance to be a lottery pick and secure more money than he’s ever dreamed of; going now avoids the risk of a college injury that could cost him everything; turning pro will give him the full focus needed to improve his game more rapidly.

If it’s a business decision, like it was going to be last summer, then bolting to the NBA is a no-brainer. But if it’s a life decision, the choice isn’t so easy. As has been the case for so many students before him, athlete or not, Demin has changed the game for BYU and BYU has changed the game for him.

Demin’s timeline

Demin has plenty of time to weigh his options as he works out for potential NBA suitors and visits with Young and his staff. The early entry deadline for the 2025 NBA draft is April 26. The by-invitation-only NBA combine is May 11-18.

The deadline for Demin to withdraw from the draft and return to BYU is June 15 at 3 p.m. The two-round NBA draft is June 25 and 26.

To his credit, even among all the hype, Demin reminded the media that he never said he was going to be a one-and-done player. His parents also indicated that if their son wasn’t ready for the rigorous NBA lifestyle, they would push the pause button and play another year in Provo.

However, Demin is so close to fulfilling his NBA dream he can taste it. A decision to go makes perfect sense, but having the sense to do what is best for his life might just keep him at BYU.

Either way, Demin’s choice is much more complicated than he ever intended it to be — which is a tribute to BYU, Young, Cougar Nation and to the Russian teen himself, who once thought BYU would be a nice place to play basketball, but found it to be so much more.

BYU guard Egor Demin (3) is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) as Demin drives the ball around a screen set by center Keba Keita (13) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a sportswriter and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.