Students hold and shake a large banner just before kickoff as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

BYU’s latest addition to its 2025 recruiting class is one of its most highly-touted.

Four-star linebacker Nusi Taumoepeau has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday via social media.

Taumoepeau had previously committed to Stanford but was released from his letter of intent this past week after the dismissal of Cardinal head coach Troy Taylor.

A Westlake high school product, Taumoepeau recorded 88 total tackles with 12 tackles for loss and 13 sacks as a senior to earn Deseret News 6A All-State First Team honors.

Taumoepeau is rated as the No. 3 prospect in Utah and No. 19 linebacker nationally by 247 Sports with an overall rating of 91.

“Taumoepeau is one of the more active linebackers out west and can really run to the football,” wrote Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “He has a solid 6-2, 225 pound frame and looks physically ready to step in and play college ball right now. He’s a big hitter who blows up would be blockers and has knock back ability at the point of contact. You don’t see him having to struggle or wrestle a ball carrier to the ground or wait for help, he brings plenty of pop and the play is over. He’s explosive coming off the edge and has the athleticism to run down plays from behind. He’s very good timing his blitzes and plays with a high football IQ.”

Taumoepeau, who will arrive on campus in Provo this summer, is the second-highest rated recruit in BYU’s 2025 class, trailing only fellow 4-star linebacker/athlete McKay Madsen.