Utah Prep guard AJ Dybantsa (3) slaps hands with coaches as he takes the bench during a high school boys basketball game against Duncanville as part of Lehi Holiday Hoopfest held at Lehi High School in Lehi on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

AJ Dybantsa’s star continues to rise.

The BYU commit and consensus No. 1 recruit played alongside his fellow top high school prospects in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game in Brooklyn, finishing as the contest’s second-leading scorer and helping lead Team West to a 105-92 victory over the East squad.

Dybantsa started at small forward for the West, scoring 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting with five rebounds and an assist.

The only player to score more than Dybantsa was his teammate — and competition for the No. 1 selection in next year’s NBA Draft — Darryn Peterson, who posted 18 points with seven boards and three assists.

Dybantsa left no doubt regarding his status as an acclaimed basketball talent. He showed off a number of impressive dunks, flashed on other scoring plays and proved capable defensively.

Other notable prospects to play in the game included UNC commit Caleb Wilson, undecided forward Nate Ament and Duke pledge Cameron Boozer, the son of former Jazz star Carlos Boozer.

Boozer scored 16 points with 12 rebounds — a stat line reminiscent of many his father had in Utah — to receive co-MVP honors alongside Peterson.

Dybantsa is BYU’s first McDonald’s All-American since Garner Meads in 2000. The other Cougars to earn such status are Greg Kite, Devin Durrant and Shawn Bradley.