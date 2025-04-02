Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) passes the ball during a NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

HOUSTON — On Wednesday the Utah Jazz announced that rookie Cody Williams would be sidelined for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

On Tuesday, Williams tested positive for mononucleosis, commonly known as “mono.” Because the virus causes flu-like symptoms and fatigue, and requires a massive amount of rest, Williams is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks before starting an off-season conditioning program.

Williams returned to Utah on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Jazz only have five more games left in the 2024-25 campaign.

The team also provided updates on injuries to John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

Collins sprained his left ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 12. Collins has been rehabbing the ankle since and is expected to ramp up on-court activity this week and be re-evaluated in one week. At that point, the Jazz will have just three games left to play.

Markkanen, who had been sidelined due to illness recently, was with the Jazz on their five-game road trip and attempted to practice in Charlotte on Sunday. After feeling some left knee soreness, the Jazz sent Markkanen back to Salt Lake City for an MRI, which the Jazz say revealed patellofemoral chondrosis with associated subchondral edema (cartilage wear and presence of associated fluid), though there was no structural damage.

The Jazz will re-evaluate Markkanen after a 7-10 day off-court rehab program. Ten days out would leave just a single game remaining for the Jazz. It is likely that Markkanen will not play again this season.

Throughout the season, the Jazz have been ultra conservative with any sort of injury to the team’s better players. In an effort to allow for development of the younger players, while also not putting the team in a position to win too many games, the injury report has been used liberally.