BYU football’s latest recruiting win is a big one.

Highly-touted tight end Brock Harris has committed to the Cougars, he announced Monday on the 247 Sports Ultimate College Football Show.

The 6-foot-6, 238 pound Harris is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 1 high school prospect in Utah for the class of 2026 as well as the No. 5 tight end in the country.

Harris’ current 0.9719 composite score from 247 Sports makes him the third-highest rated commit in BYU program history, trailing only Ben Olson and Ofa Mohetau. He chose the Cougars over more than 30 other P4 offers, including fellow finalists Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Utah.

Across three seasons at Pine View High School in St. George, Harris has logged 128 receptions for 1,796 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Following his senior year at Pine View this fall, Harris plans to serve a Latter-day Saint mission and return in time to join BYU prior to the 2027 campaign.