BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young calls out during a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

For the 13th time in program history, BYU is ranked in the season’s final AP poll.

The Cougars came in at No. 13 in the latest top 25, jumping up from their previous No. 17 spot.

BYU’s No. 13 ranking is its highest end of season mark since 2011, when the Jimmer Fredette-led Cougars finished at No. 10 following a Sweet 16 berth.

Additionally, Tuesday’s result is the best poll performance for BYU in its Kevin Young era.

The Cougars were one of five Big 12 teams to land in the final top 25, joining No. 2 Houston, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 15 Arizona and No. 17 Iowa State. Kansas received five points from voters following its first round NCAA Tournament exit.

With the expected return of several key players from BYU’s 2025 Sweet 16 run, a few potential transfer portal additions and consensus No. 1 overall recruit AJ Dybantsa on his way to Provo, the Cougars will almost certainly earn a spot in the preseason top 25 later this year.

If BYU basketball does appear in the preseason top 25, it would be just the seventh time in program history — and first since 2010 — that the Cougars open a season ranked.