Egor Demin’s time at BYU has come to an end.
The Russian star point guard has declared for the NBA Draft, and he will potentially become the first Cougar since Jimmer Fredette to play meaningful minutes in basketball’s top league.
Though many fans wished he would stay in Provo for another season, Cougar Nation was quick to express its gratitude to Demin for all of his contributions at BYU.
Here are some of the most notable reactions from social media.
One of the most humble, genuine, and thoughtful human beings I know. Aside from the talent, @whoisegor3 is the best! Love you young fella and congratulations!#ThereCanOnlyBe👆🏾 https://t.co/C2pwxHwQ8w— Brandon Dunson (@BMDunson) April 8, 2025
Genuine to core... which is a big part of why @whoisegor3 wanted to offer very public thanks to so many before he takes on this NBA adventure. https://t.co/1Rswctp9h4— Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) April 8, 2025
I love this young man. Not only is he a fantastic basketball player teeming with potential, but he is sincere and kind. We met him before the season started, and he was so genuine with our kids.— David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) April 8, 2025
Team Egor! https://t.co/68goZRZK12
Today is hard for Cougar Nation because Egor Demin is incredibly likeable and the thought of him returning was extremely enticing.— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) April 8, 2025
He's an all-time Cougar and we'll miss his candid, sincere answers to questions and his vision was incredible.
He's gonna play in the NBA for 10+…
First one-and-done player at BYU since Shawn Bradley. Helped take BYU to their first Sweet 16 in over a decade. Will be the first NBA Draft pick for the Cougars since Jimmer and most likely only the 5th lottery pick in the lottery era.— Hype Train Podcast (@thehypetrainpod) April 8, 2025
Can't wait to root for Egor in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/XgIGNjllgP
If you know @whoisegor3, you know that his impact will go much deeper into the world than he’s given to Provo, Madrid and Moscow. ⁰⁰Best of luck, young man. Keep changing the world. You’ve blessed those around you and millions more to come. Do big things, Egor. pic.twitter.com/JvZVZVdeXN— Justin Young (@JustinDYoung) April 8, 2025
So proud to know @whoisegor3 as both a basketball player & person. Can’t wait to see what’s next!!! https://t.co/qXre2wJ9Vh— Andy Wessman (@WessmanAndy) April 8, 2025
One of my all time favorites to come through BYU. Love this kid. Go be great @whoisegor3!! #BYU https://t.co/Oh9dKh5ALe— Justin Schille (@JustinSchille) April 8, 2025
Egor Demin leaving BYU is a great thing!!— Kyle Collinsworth (@collinsworth55) April 8, 2025
1) Amazing opportunity for him and his family!
2) This looks really good for BYU basketball. Him getting drafted is a great long term thing for BYU hoops!
A win-win situation imo
Man I am going to miss your intelligence with passing! Truly a master. Go be great, brother! BYU loves you @whoisegor3! We will always support you. https://t.co/R8iRV4Nr2q— Mr.Civil (@Elite_BYU) April 8, 2025
I'm really glad Egor was such a key part of BYU's Sweet 16 run. He played terrific in all three games and left on a high note and leaves fans with great memories.— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) April 8, 2025
He'll be a great ambassador for BYU.
One of the best guys you'll ever meet. So grateful we got to get to know him this year and have him on our team. Forever @whoisegor3 fans over here 🫶🏼 https://t.co/a5rfNVav0Q— Kim Austin (@kimmhuber) April 8, 2025
Let’s hope the Jazz pick you up! #GoCougs #GoEgor #ThankYou https://t.co/cgnUA29qVG— Bald Eagle Roar (@patriotcoug8) April 8, 2025
Thank you Egor🐐💙— retzlaff12_for_heisman (@mvp30_curry) April 8, 2025
Can’t wait to watch you play in the league https://t.co/yEPY8rL11W
What a fantastic player and advocate for @BYUCougars. Excited to see how Egor does in the combine and where he ends up in the draft.— James (@JamesWClawson) April 8, 2025
This is absolutely the 10000000% right decision for him. It’s going to be fun having a Cougar in the draft again 🤙
Go be great @whoisegor3 https://t.co/sMJsgH0Kmw
Egor demin said he enjoyed general conference and he took some notes and learned about how he could get closer to God. We love to see it!— BYU Fan Not Stanley (@NotStanley4330) April 8, 2025
Egor Demin is an awesome example of how meaningful BYU can be for a college age kid, not just student athletes. BYU isn't perfect and has a lot of quirks but it's a special place. Best 4 years of my life, hands down.— LJ ⛳ (@LJLewis_11) April 8, 2025
No NBA exec knows more about Egor than Ainge...and they've got a later first round pick.— ƃuoɹʇsɯɹɐ uǝq (@dryflyelk) April 8, 2025
The chance he ends up with the Jazz are not small. He may have to slide or Danny may trade up if he really likes him.
This is something we are going to have to get used to Coug fans. Elite players coming in and giving it their all for BYU and then going to the NBA is the new norm. Thanks for repping the Y Egor 💙 #PROvo pic.twitter.com/joVn06A8cy— Rob Stod (@rob_stod) April 8, 2025