BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, left, and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford watch a play unfold during the opening day of BYU football spring camp on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

Jay Hill isn’t bouncing anytime soon.

In his second year as BYU’s defensive coordinator, Hill delivered a remarkable system that helped catapult the Cougars to an 11-win season and almost a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Hill’s attention to detail, player development, confidence and leadership of BYU’s staff of coaches and analysts will stand as one of the top performances in Provo in some time.

Hill’s defense tied Texas as No. 1 in interceptions gained with 22 in 2024. Texas got those 22 in 16 games while BYU achieved it in 13.

Texas had the benefit of first-team All-America linebacker in Anthony Hill Jr. and corner Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best college defensive back in the country. The Longhorns also benefited from fielding second-team All-America safety Michael Taaffe.

Hill’s squad made it a team effort with linemen, linebackers, corners and safeties all picking off passes. Linebacker Isaiah Glasker, nickel back Jakob Robinson and safety Tanner Wall each had three interceptions on the season.

Hill’s use of deception with his alignments was a key feature to fielding one of the top defenses in the Big 12.

When head coach Kalani Sitake hired Hill away from Weber State, it was a significant move in his effort to prepare the Cougars for Big 12 play and it paid big dividends.

The good news is Hill was pursued in the offseason, but he decided to stay right where he is.

Responding to a question by KSL’s Mitch Harper in the final press session of spring football practice, Hill explained why he is committed to his job in Provo.

Hill said his situation at BYU as assistant head coach and coordinator fits him just fine.

“I get to work for the best head coach. I mean, he’s amazing,” said Hill of Sitake.

“He allows me on defense to do what I want to do. He’s amazing. And I get to work next to Aaron Roderick, who I have so much respect for. I think he’s one of the best play-callers in the game, and does a phenomenal job organizing the offense.”

Hill expressed appreciation for BYU’s administration and how they have created a fit for him as a staff member on campus.

“Those things were super important to me. I love the administration here at BYU, and I love what the school stands for. They’ve taken great care of me and my family.”

Hill is attracted to the game atmosphere in LaVell Edwards Stadium and how the team is supported on road games by fans from coast to coast.

“I love the atmosphere, how the fans are, the way everybody’s been since I’ve been here and we are happy and content. I’m not one of those guys who is always looking to leave and to bounce. If it’s a good thing for me and my family and it’s a good thing for the university, I’m just not looking to go just to go.”

Hill is 50 years old, and, at just 49, he suffered a heart attack the week of BYU’s opening game of the 2024 season. He was hospitalized Aug. 29, 2004, to undergo tests and procedures.

A workout addict of sorts, Hill has taken pride in keeping in shape all his life. So, it was surprising that he would go through this ordeal.

“It brings a different perspective on life when you are lying on the table and they are telling you that you are having a heart attack and they gotta go and do a quick surgery,” Hill told reporters a week later.

Hill moved from the sidelines to a perch in the press box for this past season. He adjusted his movements he normally made before, during, and after games and worked hard to manage stress both at practices and during game action.

“Nothing will take away my passion for the game, and my passion for my family. Now we gotta be smart and find that balance. Honestly, I don’t know what that balance looks like. I am fighting my way through that right now,” Hill said at the time.

Hopefully, this past season, Hill found a balance in his work. Obviously, by his statements at the end of spring, he feels comfortable in his setup and work, and how supervisors evaluate what and how he’s doing.

When it comes to health, there’s nothing like comfort in the nest, especially at a high-stress, emotion-filled job: putting together a Big 12 defense.

The nest now is Provo for Hill.

