BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker celebrates after a play during a game against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Calling the current group of BYU linebackers the best in school history is probably a stretch, considering the Cougars have produced the likes of NFL standouts Kyle Van Noy, Fred Warner, Sione Takitaki and Rob Morris.

Suffice it to say, however, that senior Jack Kelly and juniors Harrison Taggart and Isaiah Glasker are probably the best trio in the Kalani Sitake era, which began in 2016. Primary backups Miles Hall, Siale Esera, Choe Bryant-Strother and Ace and Maika Kaufusi aren’t slouches, either, providing the depth that is needed in the Big 12.

It is telling that two BYU linebackers — Kelly and Glasker — who were instrumental in BYU shutting down high-flying Colorado’s offense in the Alamo Bowl considered entering the NFL draft, which is later this month, before deciding to return to Provo. Taggart and Esera, who leave spring camp in a tight battle for the starting middle linebacker spot, also have pro potential, according to defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

“Linebacker is one of our deepest groups right now,” Hill said after the last practice of spring camp on March 28. “We have really good battles going on. Obviously there is Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker. But Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera are both (potential stars). Those guys will both play a lot.

“Ace Kaufusi has been outstanding. Choe Bryant-Strother has shown really good things.

I like the other guys, too. Maika Kaufusi has made huge strides this spring. Miles Hall has done some good things,” Hill continued. “Bottom line, there is some depth there that I feel good about. We are adding a couple of guys still. Then there are some really good young freshmen that we just got in the group. So I like that group a lot.”

A year ago, when two-year starter and leading tackler Ben Bywater announced he was retiring from football due to never damage in his shoulder, BYU’s situation at linebacker looked a little bleak. The Cougars were also losing another top tackler from the 2023 team, Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh. But Weber State transfer Kelly proved to be as good as advertised, and converted safety Glasker moved into increased playing time without a hitch.

Taggart, who transferred in from Oregon in 2023, continues to improve, Hill acknowledged.

Glasker led the Cougars in tackles in 2024, with 70, including 42 unassisted takedowns. Taggart was No. 2 on the list, with 69 tackles and probably would have been the leader if he hadn’t left the Arizona State game early with an undisclosed injury. Then he missed the Houston game entirely because he was in concussion protocol.

“Oh man, it is probably the best linebacker crew ever at BYU. Everyone we have now has a good combination of size, speed and strength,” said Esera, who played in only four regular-season games last year so he was able to call it his redshirt season. “We got a bunch of new young bucks coming in, and they have the physicality that you need out of linebacker. So it has been good. Our linebacker corps is studs all around.”

Esera was one of the defensive stars of the bowl game.

“They did cut me loose against Colorado, and I felt good,” said the former four-star recruit from Timpview High.

For senior safety Tanner Wall, the return of Kelly is huge, and sets up BYU’s defense to again be one of the best defenses in the Big 12.

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly, left, tackles Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Playing with Jack is a lot of fun,” Wall said. “Just being out there with Jack, you can see that he is such a playmaker. He is a freak athlete. You watch his change of direction and ability to accelerate, and you are impressed.”

Esera said the expectation for the group is to be even better in 2025.

“Last year is in the past,” he said. “We are not really thinking about it any more, but going into this year with the mindset of getting better every practice, every day, whether in the film room or on the field. We will come back better, and stronger, than last year.”

Glasker, who weighed around 190 pounds when he enrolled at BYU in 2022 and redshirted his first season in Provo, is now up to 240 and looks the part of an NFL linebacker. The Bingham High product had surgery on his wrist after the season ended and did not participate in spring camp drills.

He said the injury happened during the Utah game, but he still finished out the season and made a key interception against Colorado and probably NFL first-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders.

“During the Utah game, I made a tackle and I just split a tendon right in half, and kept playing,” he said, flashing a scar on his right wrist to reporters.

Unlike Kelly, who told the Deseret News he was “50-50” at one time regarding the decision to enter the NFL draft or return to BYU, Glasker said he didn’t get that far into the process before deciding he needed another year of college ball.

“I did a little NFL evaluation, just to see where I was at, but I didn’t ask for too much feedback,” Glasker said. “I just knew I needed to come back and get some more film, do what I did last year. This year, I am really hungry to just win that Big 12 championship, hopefully get a natty.”