Amelia Nadauld of Snow Canyon finishes first in the 200-meter dash during the BYU Invitational at the Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events six weeks into the 2025 high school season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if any of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at prepstats@deseretnews.com.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.61 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.69 — Gavin Hurst, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

10.71 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (3/30 at Juab)

10.74 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10.74 — Ryker Robinson, Layton, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

10.76 — Steven Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.80 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

10.81 — Ran Sawyer, Dixie, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

10.82 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

10.86 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (3/27 at Box Elder)

10.89 — Elijah Warner, Park City, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10.91 — Landan Goff, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.94 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.95 — Jeremy Alba, Wasatch, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10.95 — Kyler Helt, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 10.36 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

200 meters

21.56 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

21.69 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21.69 — Charlie McConkie, Highland, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

21.72 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

21.81 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21.82 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21.87 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/27 at Box Elder)

22.02 — Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

22.03 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (3/27 at Box Elder)

22.08 — Kyler Helt, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

22.09 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

22.12 — Gavin Hurst, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

22.14 — Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

22.15 — Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

22.18 — Steven Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 20.84 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

400 meters

47.20 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

48.14 — Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

48.55 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

48.97 — Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.03 — Jordan Jensen, Viewmont, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

49.05 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.11 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.18 — Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.22 — Joseph Covey, Timpview, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.43 — Landon Myers, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.51 — Dallin Hansen, American Fork, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.57 — Cael Flinders, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49.61 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

49.73 — Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

49.87 — Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 46.05 by Maple Mountain’s Bank Jackson in 2024.

800 meters

1:51.17 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:52.23 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:52.96 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

1:53.12 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

1:53.15 — Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:53.50 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:53.54 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:54.77 — Kai Makowski, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.04 — Van Talbott, Park City, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.13 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.30 — Garrison Johnson, Weber, Sr. (3/26 at Fremont)

1:55.39 — Brennon Tippets, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:55.41 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:55.53 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:55.78 — Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:09.27 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:09.28 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:09.57 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.15 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.71 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:11.37 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:12.39 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:13.36 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:14.02 — Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:15.06 — Phin Mayer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:15.37 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:15.79 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:16.73 — Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:16.76 — Jonny Reed, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:16.87 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

Note: Previous state record was 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

9:08.46 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:08.56 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:10.34 — Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:11.44 — Cole Jameson, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:12.21 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:13.12 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:13.20 — Jonny Reed, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:15.28 — Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:15.38 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:15.69 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:17.62 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:17.81 — Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:17.84 — Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:18.48 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

9:20.32 — Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: Previous state record was 8:42.47 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2024.

110 hurdles

14.24 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at Juab)

14.57 — Dylan Dye, Orem, Jr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

14.65 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

14.73 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

14.73 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

14.81 — Demetruis Taylor, East, So. (3/19 at Farmington)

14.88 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.04 — Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

15.25 — Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

15.27 — Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

15.28 — William Downer, Clearfield, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

15.33 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

15.33 — Cameron Hill, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.36 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

15.45 — Burkley Dalton, Panguitch, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 13.80 by Weber’s Josh Hamblin in 2024.

300 hurdles

38.45 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

38.84 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

38.89 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

39.26 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

39.76 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

39.93 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

39.94 — Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

40.04 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at Juab)

40.20 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

40.26 — Cameron Hill, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

40.27 — Shane Farley, Weber, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

40.27 — Rawley Coats, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

40.37 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

40.38 — Mackson Bastian, South Sevier, Sr. (3/30 at North Sanpete)

40.48 — Korbin Bascom, Orem, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

41.59 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

42.00 — Juab (4/11 at Juab)

42.37 — Syracuse (3/22 at Davis)

42.44 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

42.48 — Timpview (3/29 at Timpanogos)

42.51 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

42.73 — Davis (4/9 at Box Elder)

42.77 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

42.95 — Lone Peak (3/21 at Pine View)

42.96 — Union (4/12 at Uintah)

43.16 — Mountain View (3/29 at Timpanogos)

43.28 — Springville (3/29 at Timpanogos)

43.29 — Skyridge (3/15 at Timpanogos)

43.35 — Farmington (3/22 at Davis)

43.38 — West Jordan (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record was 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:28.87 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

1:29.59 — Green Canyon (4/12 at Logan)

1:29.60 — Park City (3/21 at Pine View)

1:29.91 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:30.02 — American Fork (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

1:30.05 — Desert Hills (3/21 at Pine View)

1:30.18 — Fremont (3/21 at Pine View)

1:30.36 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

1:30.77 — Woods Cross (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:31.22 — Davis (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:31.78 — Farmington (3/22 at Davis)

1:31.91 — Westlake (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

1:31.92 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

1:32.10 — Sky View (4/12 at Logan)

1:32.24 — Springville (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 1:24.61 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x400 relay

3:21.25 — Corner Canyon (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:23.44 — American Fork (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:23.86 — Viewmont (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:24.40 — Fremont (3/21 at Pine View)

3:24.41 — Riverton (3/21 at Pine View)

3:24.41 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

3:24.56 — Union (3/21 at Pine View)

3:25.65 — Desert Hills (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:25.97 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

3:26.16 — Davis (3/19 at Farmington)

3:26.96 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

3:29.37 — Park City (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

3:29.91 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

3:29.95 — Morgan (4/12 at Logan)

3:30.25 — Westlake (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 3:12.49 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x800 relay

7:57.58 — Viewmont (3/22 at Davis)

7:59.11 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

7:59.63 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

8:00.40 — Davis (4/9 at Box Elder)

8:03.80 — Herriman (3/15 at Timpanogos)

8:05.28 — Northridge (4/9 at Box Elder)

8:08.23 — Pine View (4/4 at Hurricane)

8:10.70 — Box Elder (3/27 at Box Elder)

8:10.90 — Maple Mountain (3/29 at Timpanogos)

8:12.15 — Hurricane (3/28 at Desert Hills)

8:14.10 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

8:16.27 — Timpview (3/21 at Pine View)

8:19.17 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

8:19.40 — Westlake (3/29 at Timpanogos)

8:20.50 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

Note: State record was 7:31.57 by American Fork in 2024.

Sprint Medley

3:40.17 — Morgan (3/26 at Fremont)

3:42.63 — Richfield (4/11 at Juab)

3:42.86 — Carbon (4/11 at Juab)

3:44.23 — North Sevier (4/5 at Kanab)

3:44.27 — Union (3/21 at Pine View)

3:45.09 — Canyon View (4/11 at Dixie)

3:47.07 — Delta (3/30 at Juab)

3:48.65 — South Sevier (4/5 at Kanab)

3:52.74 — San Juan (3/30 at North Sanpete)

3:53.21 — Viewmont (4/9 at Box Elder)

3:53.24 — Enterprise (3/21 at Pine View)

3:53.45 — Manti (3/30 at Juab)

3:53.48 — Juab (4/11 at Juab)

3:54.28 — Manila (4/12 at Uintah)

3:54.71 — Ogden (3/26 at Fremont)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6-08.00 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

6-07.00 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (4/5 at Cedar City)

6-06.00 — Jace Cox, Valley, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-05.00 — Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

6-04.00 — Nathan Briggs, Cedar, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-04.00 — Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-03.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at Juab)

6-03.00 — Ty Baird, Skyridge, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

6-03.00 — Dakota Whisman, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

6-03.00 — Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6-03.00 — Max Oliver, West Field, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

6-02.00 — Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23-03.50 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

23-02.00 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

22-08.25 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (3/22 at Carbon)

22-04.50 — Ethan Duncan, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

22-03.25 — Joshua Keel, Lehi, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

22-01.25 — Makai So’o, Northridge, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

22-01.00 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

22-00.00 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

21-11.75 — Jaiden Millar, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21-11.00 — Tanner Merrill, Syracuse, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

21-10.50 — Kesler Robison, Richfield, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

21-10.50 — Gage Yardley, Richfield, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21-10.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

21-07.00 — Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21-06.25 — Ben Staheli, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Juab)

Note: State record is 23′11.00 by West Jordan’s Dominic Overby in 2024.

Shot put

63-07.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

61-02.50 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

58-02.25 — Kingston Bailey, Dixie, Jr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

54-09.50 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/19 at Farmington)

53-04.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

52-00.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

51-07.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (4/11 at Farmington)

51-06.00 — Justin Thayer, Lone Peak, So. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

50-09.25 — Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

50-06.25 — Zach Masters, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

50-00.50 — Alrick Stanley, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

49-03.00 — Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

49-03.00 — Gideon Owen, Uintah, Sr. (4/12 at Uintah)

48-07.00 — Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

48-06.00 — Chance Richards, Box Elder, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

196-02.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

172-10.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (3/19 at Farmington)

167-08.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

157-01.25 — Zayden Viers, Delta, Sr. (3/30 at North Sanpete)

156-05.00 — Zach Masters, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

155-05.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (4/11 at Farmington)

154-08.00 — Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

154-05.00 — Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

153-03.00 — Jay Diediker, Maple Mountain, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

153-02.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

150-03.50 — Gideon Owen, Uintah, Sr. (4/12 at Uintah)

149-05.75 — Jace Milberger, Juab, Sr. (3/30 at North Sanpete)

148-02.00 — Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

147-06.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

146-06.00 — Ethan Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

194-00.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

188-10.00 — Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

182-05.50 — Bristol Woods, Dixie, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

182-01.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

179-00.00 — Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

176-10.50 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

176-03.00 — Ryder Gatten, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

175-06.00 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (4/5 at Cedar City)

173-02.50 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

172-06.50 — Kobe Driggs, Delta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

170-04.00 — Porter Jackson, Juab, Sr. (4/11 at Juab)

170-00.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

170-00.00 — Colby Frokjer, Roy, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

168-03.00 — Easton Leavitt, Springville, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

168-01.50 — Kaylex Cox, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

15-00.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

15-00.00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

14-03.00 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

13-00.00 — Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, So. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

12-09.00 — Porter Luthi, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12-09.00 — Bronson Miller, American Fork, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12-09.00 — Aidan Springer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12-06.00 — Jack McDonough, Hillcrest, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

12-03.00 — Jesus Perez, Herriman, Sr. (3/19 at Farmington)

12-00.00 — Matthew Wagoner, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

11-09.00 — Connor Peterson, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/19 at Farmington)

11-06.00 — Samuel Saltern, Davis, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

11-06.00 — Logan Allen, Farmington, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

11-06.00 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

11-03.00 — Brett Johnson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

11-03.00 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

11-03.00 — Ben Anson, Clearfield, Jr. (4/9 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.82 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.03 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

12.04 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

12.13 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

12.14 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

12.18 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

12.21 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.25 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.36 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

12.38 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.38 — Estella Salyers, Park City, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.39 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

12.42 — Zoe Deucher, Timpview, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

12.42 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

12.45 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (3/19 at Farmington)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

23.89 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

24.48 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

24.74 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

24.95 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

25.00 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

25.05 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

25.07 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

25.24 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

25.37 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/5 at Cedar City)

25.41 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/30 at North Sanpete)

25.51 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

25.61 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

25.75 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

25.79 — Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

25.79 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

54.49 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

55.42 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

55.68 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

56.45 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

57.03 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

57.41 — Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

57.89 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

58.34 — Sienna Holje, Davis, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

58.49 — Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

58.84 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

59.06 — Kenna Wong, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

59.10 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

59.34 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

59.37 — Ava Steere, Riverton, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

59.52 — Analia Boyer, Springville, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:08.94 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:13.57 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:13.98 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.24 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.42 — Analia Boyer, Springville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.69 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.80 — Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:16.42 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

2:16.79 — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

2:16.82 — Haley Whitford, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

2:17.71 — Grace Callister, Skyline, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:18.36 — Brie Nydegger, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:18.40 — River White, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:18.51 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

2:18.61 — Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 2:07.28 by Timpview’s Lily Alder in 2024.

1,600 meters

4:46.01 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:50.96 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.20 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.31 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.37 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.07 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.46 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.92 — River White, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.01 — Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.08 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.19 — Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.87 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

5:00.92 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.98 — Daphne Batmale, Timpview, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:01.62 — Paityn Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:37.72 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

3,200 meters

10:26.15 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:43.22 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:43.46 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:46.36 — Adria Favero, Olympus, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:49.35 — River White, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:51.96 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

10:52.43 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.14 — Maddie Reeder, Highland, So. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

10:54.39 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.84 — Lucy Hawkins, Skyridge, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:55.31 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:55.94 — Avery Barton, Bonneville, So. (3/26 at Fremont)

10:56.54 — Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:57.09 — Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

10:57.28 — Grace Swanson, Riverton, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 9:52.96 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

100 hurdles

14.45 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

14.82 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

14.98 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.08 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (4/12 at Uintah)

15.21 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

15.22 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.24 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

15.27 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

15.31 — Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (4/11 at Dixie)

15.42 — Sariah Johnson, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

15.47 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

15.51 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

15.55 — McKenzie Hislop, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

15.65 — Mattie Johnston, Bear River, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

15.67 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/11 at Dixie)

Note: State record is 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

42.44 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

43.24 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

44.18 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

44.27 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

44.35 — Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr. (3/19 at Farmington)

44.68 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/30 at North Sanpete)

45.27 — Leah Albrecht, Cedar, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

45.28 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

45.70 — McKenzie Hislop, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

46.09 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

46.11 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

46.12 — Talia Thompson, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

46.18 — Tatum Turner, Lone Peak, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

46.29 — Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

46.56 — Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

48.41 — Pine View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

48.77 — Park City (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

48.89 — Snow Canyon (4/4 at Hurricane)

49.43 — Davis (3/22 at Davis)

49.80 — Crimson Cliffs (3/28 at Desert Hills)

49.93 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

49.95 — Timpanogos (3/29 at Timpanogos)

50.06 — Desert Hills (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

50.21 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

50.29 — Corner Canyon (3/15 at Timpanogos)

50.35 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

50.46 — Woods Cross (3/22 at Davis)

50.69 — Ridgeline (4/12 at Logan)

50.69 — Layton (3/22 at Davis)

50.72 — Dixie (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 46.82 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x200 relay

1:42.48 — Pine View (3/21 at Pine View)

1:42.90 — Park City (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

1:43.06 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

1:44.48 — Desert Hills (3/21 at Pine View)

1:45.64 — Davis (3/22 at Davis)

1:45.96 — American Fork (3/29 at Timpanogos)

1:46.98 — Timpanogos (3/15 at Timpanogos)

1:47.00 — Bingham (3/15 at Timpanogos)

1:47.00 — Mountain Ridge (3/21 at Pine View)

1:47.08 — Ridgeline (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:47.26 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:47.43 — Viewmont (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:47.51 — Syracuse (4/12 at Logan)

1:47.53 — Clearfield (4/9 at Box Elder)

1:47.78 — Green Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 1:37.74 by Bingham 2024.

4x400 relay

3:58.84 — Park City (3/21 at Pine View)

4:01.55 — Pine View (4/4 at Hurricane)

4:02.69 — Clearfield (4/9 at Box Elder)

4:03.34 — Viewmont (3/22 at Davis)

4:04.11 — Syracuse (3/22 at Davis)

4:04.13 — Riverton (3/21 at Pine View)

4:04.19 — Corner Canyon (3/21 at Pine View)

4:04.34 — Davis (4/9 at Box Elder)

4:05.96 — Desert Hills (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:07.82 — Bear River (4/12 at Logan)

4:09.60 — Cedar (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:12.11 — Emery (4/5 at Cedar City)

4:12.35 — Union (3/21 at Pine View)

4:12.87 — Box Elder (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.04 — Westlake (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 3:46.56 by American Fork in 2024.

4x800 relay

9:35.65 — Timpview (3/21 at Pine View)

9:35.75 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.00 — Woods Cross (3/22 at Davis)

9:36.54 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.93 — Box Elder (4/9 at Box Elder)

9:39.32 — Davis (3/19 at Farmington)

9:40.36 — Cedar (3/21 at Pine View)

9:43.45 — Mountain View (3/15 at Timpanogos)

9:43.93 — Westlake (3/15 at Timpanogos)

9:46.86 — Lone Peak (3/29 at Timpanogos)

9:48.86 — Green Canyon (4/9 at Box Elder)

9:49.68 — Herriman (3/15 at Timpanogos)

9:51.20 — Springville (3/15 at Salem Hills)

9:54.59 — Park City (3/21 at Pine View)

9:54.95 — Viewmont (3/22 at Davis)

Note: State record is 8:58.92 by Timpview in 2024.

Sprint Medley

4:13.89 — Carbon (3/27 at Juab)

4:19.71 — Union (3/22 at Uintah)

4:30.92 — Ogden (3/26 at Fremont)

4:32.19 — Millard (3/21 at Pine View)

4:32.31 — Richfield (3/27 at Juab)

4:32.70 — Grand County (3/21 at Pine View)

4:33.98 — Morgan (4/12 at Logan)

4:34.90 — Canyon View (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:35.45 — North Summit (4/12 at Juab)

4:36.31 — North Sanpete (4/12 at Juab)

4:38.09 — Juab (3/27 at Juab)

4:38.26 — Panguitch (3/28 at Desert Hills)

4:39.51 — Bountiful (4/9 at Box Elder)

4:43.31 — Kanab (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

4:44.34 — Water Canyon (3/28 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008.

High jump

5-08.0 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

5-08.0 — Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr. (4/9 at Box Elder)

5-07.0 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

5-05.0 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

5-05.0 — Riley Gough, South Sevier, Sr. (3/22 at Kanab)

5-05.0 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr. (4/12 at Logan)

5-04.0 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5-04.0 — Ellen Reed, American Heritage, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

5-04.0 — Eden Shaffer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

5-03.0 — Autumn Frandsen, Provo, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

5-03.0 — Sophie Sparrow, Weber, Jr. (3/19 at Farmington)

5-03.0 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5-03.0 — Katalina Larson, Cedar Valley, Fr. (3/22 at UVU)

5-03.0 — Keyera Nyman, Sky View, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

18-02.25 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

17-11.50 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

17-10.25 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

17-10.00 — Abby Hanton, Park City, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

17-06.25 — Mattie Johnston, Bear River, Sr. (4/12 at Logan)

17-05.50 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

17-05.25 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Sr. (4/9 at Box Elder)

17-05.25 — Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, Fr. (4/9 at Box Elder)

17-04.75 — Mylee Jensen, Richfield, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

17-04.00 — Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

17-04.00 — Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

17-03.00 — Autumn Frandsen, Provo, Jr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

17-02.75 — Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/12 at Juab)

17-01.50 — Brianna Warcup, Salem Hills, So. (4/12 at Juab)

17-00.50 — Kate Grimley, Mountain View, Fr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record is 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

45-09.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

43-08.00 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

43-03.00 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

39-10.00 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

39-02.00 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

38-06.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

37-04.00 — Anali Kling, Richfield, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

37-00.00 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

36-07.00 — Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/22 at Uintah)

36-05.75 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

36-03.50 — Brynn Morgan, Spanish Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Juab)

36-03.00 — Ady Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

36-02.00 — Alexis Brunstad, Hurricane, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

36-00.00 — Annikka Jay, Springville, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

35-06.50 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

158-03.75 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/22 at UVU)

133-05.50 — Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

131-08.00 — Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

129-04.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

127-02.00 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/7 at Snow Canyon)

124-08.00 — Princess Faeamani, Layton, Jr. (3/8 at Phoenix)

124-00.00 — Mailey Rimmasch, Pine View, Fr. (3/22 at Kanab)

120-08.50 — Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/22 at Uintah)

120-03.00 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

117-06.25 — Savannah Richmond, San Juan, Sr. (3/26 at North Sevier)

117-02.00 — Anna Thayer, Orem, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

115-02.00 — Maryanne Carlson, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

113-06.50 — Maddie Wheeler, Syracuse, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

113-00.00 — Hoku Pili, Granger, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

111-04.00 — Shaylee Grant, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (3/8 at Phoenix)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

151-04.50 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

135-02.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/4 at Hurricane)

130-07.75 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

127-09.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/22 at Davis)

127-03.50 — Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

126-01.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

124-09.50 — Ila Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr. (3/22 at Uintah)

117-11.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Dixie)

114-02.50 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/28 at Desert Hills)

114-01.00 — Justi Cook, Union, Sr. (4/12 at Uintah)

113-05.00 — Paisley Bell, Uintah, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

112-01.00 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (4/12 at Juab)

111-03.00 — Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

110-02.50 — Abigail DeGraffenried, Millard, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

110-00.00 — Keira Stephany, Herriman, Sr. (3/8 at Phoenix)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11-06.00 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, Jr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

11-03.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

10-06.00 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10-06.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, Sr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

10-00.00 — Sophie Robinson, Layton, Jr. (3/19 at Farmington)

10-00.00 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, So. (3/19 at Farmington)

10-00.00 — Mikelle Molen, Corner Canyon, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

09-06.00 — Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (3/15 at Salem Hills)

09-00.00 — Katja Richards, Riverton, So. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

08-06.00 — Hannah Chambers, Syracuse, Sr. (3/19 at Farmington)

08-06.00 — Hazel Jenkins, American Fork, Fr. (3/21 at Spanish Fork)

08-06.00 — Maycie Pearce, Clearfield, Jr. (4/9 at Box Elder)

08-06.00 — Gabriella South, American Fork, So. (3/15 at Timpanogos)

08-06.00 — Katelyn Price, Syracuse, So. (3/22 at Davis)

08-06.00 — Jennifer Brumbaugh, Davis, Jr. (3/22 at Davis)

08-06.00 — Chloe Brown, Bingham, Fr. (3/29 at Timpanogos)

Note: State record was 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.