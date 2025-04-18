BYU wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford (2) during the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23.

A surprising name from BYU reportedly plans to leave the program.

Wide receiver/return specialist Keelan Marion will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Marion caught 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown in 2024 as the Cougars’ third-leading receiver. He also ran 21 times for 96 yards and two additional scores.

Special teams was where Marion truly shined, however, as he returned kicks for touchdowns against both Wyoming and Utah this past season and was named a first team All-American returner by CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and a number of other outlets.

In two seasons at BYU, Marion tallied 1,563 total all-purpose yards. He spent two years at UConn prior to arriving in Provo, and will now have one final campaign remaining at his next stop.

Marion’s departure from the Cougars is rather surprising, as he performed well in spring ball and was slated to be one of the team’s starting receivers in 2025 alongside Chase Roberts. BYU will now look to other pass-catchers such as Parker Kingston, Jojo Phillips, Cody Hagen, Tei Nacua and LaMason Waller to step up in Marion’s absence.