American team quarterback Jaxson Dart (2), of Mississippi, during warmups for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Mobile, Ala.

Next week, something might happen at the NFL draft that hasn’t occurred since before the United States entered World War II following the attack at Pearl Harbor, and it involves the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars.

It’s not unheard of for one of the state of Utah’s two power school football programs, Utah and BYU, to go a year without having a player taken in the draft.

It’s been 84 years, though, since the last time that there wasn’t at least one pick from either Utah or BYU in the draft (It’s less common for the Utes. Over the past 25 years, Utah has had at least one former player taken every year but three in the annual draft, including a school-record eight taken in the 2017 draft. The Cougars, meanwhile, have gone without a draft pick just four times over that same 25-year period).

This year’s most draftable players with Utah ties include two former Utah high school stars — quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa — and former standout Aggie wide receiver Jalen Royals.

No BYU or Utah players are anticipated to be Day 1 or Day 2 selections, and Day 3 could go by without any selections as well.

A roundup of four recent seven-round mock drafts is largely devoid of BYU or Utah products, while Dart, Royals and Bassa could all be taken during the first three rounds.

The draft will run April 24 through April 26. Here’s where those four seven-round mock drafts predict Utah ties will get drafted.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Roy High and Corner Canyon High

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) | AP

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) plays during an NCAA football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 42-6. | Amanda Loman, Associated Press

Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High

BYU offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) blocks Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith during game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. | AP

Other Utah ties projected as draft picks

Former BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne ended up being included in two of the seven-round mock drafts:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 7, No. 226 overall to Kansas City Chiefs

Round 7, No. 226 overall to Kansas City Chiefs Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 202 overall to Los Angeles Rams

Former BYU and Payson High defensive end Tyler Batty was included in one:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 132 overall to Minnesota Vikings

Former Utah and Bingham High defensive tackle Junior Tafuna was also included in one:

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 7, No. 220 overall to New England Patriots

While Etienne and Batty are BYU’s most likely players to be drafted, the Utes also have several players in addition to Tafuna — guys like tight end Brant Kuithe, wide receiver Dorian Singer and linebacker Karene Reid — who could be late-round selections.