Next week, something might happen at the NFL draft that hasn’t occurred since before the United States entered World War II following the attack at Pearl Harbor, and it involves the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars.
It’s not unheard of for one of the state of Utah’s two power school football programs, Utah and BYU, to go a year without having a player taken in the draft.
It’s been 84 years, though, since the last time that there wasn’t at least one pick from either Utah or BYU in the draft (It’s less common for the Utes. Over the past 25 years, Utah has had at least one former player taken every year but three in the annual draft, including a school-record eight taken in the 2017 draft. The Cougars, meanwhile, have gone without a draft pick just four times over that same 25-year period).
This year’s most draftable players with Utah ties include two former Utah high school stars — quarterback Jaxson Dart and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa — and former standout Aggie wide receiver Jalen Royals.
No BYU or Utah players are anticipated to be Day 1 or Day 2 selections, and Day 3 could go by without any selections as well.
A roundup of four recent seven-round mock drafts is largely devoid of BYU or Utah products, while Dart, Royals and Bassa could all be taken during the first three rounds.
The draft will run April 24 through April 26. Here’s where those four seven-round mock drafts predict Utah ties will get drafted.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Roy High and Corner Canyon High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 2, No. 33 overall to Cleveland Browns
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 1, No. 9 overall to New Orleans Saints
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 2, No. 34 overall to New York Giants
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 1, No. 26 overall to Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 2, No. 58 overall to Houston Texans
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 103 overall to Tennessee Titans
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 3, No. 77 overall to New England Patriots
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 3, No. 71 overall to New Orleans Saints
Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 4, No. 130 overall to Detroit Lions
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 127 overall to Los Angeles Rams
- Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 3, No. 102 overall to Detroit Lions
- Matt Miller, ESPN: Round 5, No. 170 overall to Buffalo Bills
Other Utah ties projected as draft picks
Former BYU offensive tackle Caleb Etienne ended up being included in two of the seven-round mock drafts:
- Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 7, No. 226 overall to Kansas City Chiefs
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 202 overall to Los Angeles Rams
Former BYU and Payson High defensive end Tyler Batty was included in one:
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 132 overall to Minnesota Vikings
Former Utah and Bingham High defensive tackle Junior Tafuna was also included in one:
- Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 7, No. 220 overall to New England Patriots
While Etienne and Batty are BYU’s most likely players to be drafted, the Utes also have several players in addition to Tafuna — guys like tight end Brant Kuithe, wide receiver Dorian Singer and linebacker Karene Reid — who could be late-round selections.